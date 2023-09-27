(Alliance News) - Acea Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved the proposal for a possible settlement agreement with Roma Capitale functional to regulate the mutual positions and the modalities of consensual early termination of the contractual relations between the parties related to the public lighting service provided by the Company and for it by its subsidiary areti Spa.

Concerning the economic terms of the possible settlement agreement, it is expected that Acea/areti will recognize credits owed by Roma Capitale in the total amount of approximately EUR100.6 million.

Acea trades in the red by 1.5 percent at EUR10.19 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.