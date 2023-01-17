Acea, completed EUR500 million green bond placement

(Alliance News) - Acea Spa announced Tuesday that it has completed the placement of a green bond issue for a total amount of EUR500 million, interest rate 3.875 percent, maturing on Jan. 24, 2031.

The issuance, which is part of the Green Financing Framework and under the EUR5 billion Euro Medium Term Notes program, "has been a great success, receiving final requests amounting to approximately three times the amount offered from investors of primary rank and representative of numerous geographic areas, mainly in the green sector," the company explained in a note.

The bond has a minimum unit denomination of EUR100,000 and was placed at an issue price of 99.662 percent, implying a yield of 3.925 percent.

It is expected, the company explains, that the agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service will give the bond a rating of "BBB+" and "Baa2," respectively.

Acea's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR14.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

