  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ACEA S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  16:35:10 17/01/2023 GMT
14.35 EUR   +0.28%
01/16CORRECT: Acea, green benchmark bond placement kicks off
AN
01/16Italy's ACEA Launches Green Bond Issue
MT
01/16Acea launches EUR5 billion bond issue
AN
Acea, completed EUR500 million green bond placement

01/17/2023 | 05:36pm GMT
(Alliance News) - Acea Spa announced Tuesday that it has completed the placement of a green bond issue for a total amount of EUR500 million, interest rate 3.875 percent, maturing on Jan. 24, 2031.

The issuance, which is part of the Green Financing Framework and under the EUR5 billion Euro Medium Term Notes program, "has been a great success, receiving final requests amounting to approximately three times the amount offered from investors of primary rank and representative of numerous geographic areas, mainly in the green sector," the company explained in a note.

The bond has a minimum unit denomination of EUR100,000 and was placed at an issue price of 99.662 percent, implying a yield of 3.925 percent.

It is expected, the company explains, that the agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service will give the bond a rating of "BBB+" and "Baa2," respectively.

Acea's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR14.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 4 291 M 4 644 M 3 805 M
Net income 2022 322 M 348 M 285 M
Net Debt 2022 4 251 M 4 601 M 3 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 3 042 M 3 292 M 2 697 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 9 676
Free-Float 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Palermo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Technical Staff Manager-Waste-to-Energy Area
Ivan Vigolo Head-ITS Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.10.76%3 292
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.04%107 739
SEMPRA ENERGY4.07%50 554
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.08%48 557
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.47%45 857
ENGIE-1.45%34 590