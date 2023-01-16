Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ACEA S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:06:11 2023-01-16 am EST
14.36 EUR   +0.24%
06:58aAcea launches EUR5 billion bond issue
AN
2022Italy's Antitrust Authority Drops Improper Price-Setting Probe on A2A, Hera
MT
2022Italy antitrust drops pricing probe into A2A and Hera, partially confirms for others
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acea launches EUR5 billion bond issue

01/16/2023 | 06:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Acea Spa announced on Monday the launch of a bond, in the form of a green bond, for a "benchmark" amount of EUR5.00 billion with a term of eight years, under the Green Financing Framework and from the Euro Medium Term Notes program.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

As the company explains, proceeds from the issue will be used to finance specific projects that pursue sustainability goals. Specifically, those related to the resilience of the electricity distribution network, energy efficiency, electric mobility, development of the circular economy and increased energy production from renewable sources, and protection of the water resource.

Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings agencies have assigned a rating to the company's long-term debt of 'Baa2' with a Negative outlook and 'BBB+' with a Stable outlook, respectively.

Acea on Monday trades in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR14.33 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ACEA S.P.A.
06:58aAcea launches EUR5 billion bond issue
AN
2022Italy's Antitrust Authority Drops Improper Price-Setting Probe on A2A, Hera
MT
2022Italy antitrust drops pricing probe into A2A and Hera, partially confirms for others
RE
2022Italian Utilities Set to Proceed with Changes to Expiring Energy Contracts
MT
2022Acea S P A : Review Report Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
PU
2022Italian Regulator to Probe Eni, Enel, Five Others Over Unauthorized Price Changes
MT
2022Acea S P A : and ASM Terni create multiutility in Umbria active in integrated water servic..
PU
2022ACEA S.p.A. acquired an unknown minority stake in ASM Terni S.p.A.
CI
2022Acea S P A : Falling temperatures, Gesesa's tips to protect meters from frost
PU
2022Acea S P A : Interim Report on Operations as at 30 September 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACEA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 291 M 4 642 M 4 642 M
Net income 2022 322 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2022 4 251 M 4 599 M 4 599 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 3 044 M 3 293 M 3 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 9 676
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ACEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ACEA S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,32 €
Average target price 19,18 €
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Palermo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Technical Staff Manager-Waste-to-Energy Area
Ivan Vigolo Head-ITS Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.10.84%3 293
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY3.21%108 351
SEMPRA ENERGY4.07%50 554
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 501
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.57%46 348
ENGIE-0.48%34 919