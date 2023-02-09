Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ACEA S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:18 2023-02-09 am EST
14.40 EUR   +0.21%
12:46pItaly's Acea backs CEO after reports of abusive behaviour
RE
02/06Handbags still down after Eurozone retail sales
AN
02/06Europeans down, German factory orders rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italy's Acea backs CEO after reports of abusive behaviour

02/09/2023 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME (Reuters) - The board of Italian regional utility Acea on Thursday reaffirmed its "full confidence" in CEO Fabrizio Palermo, after press reports accused him of misogyny and abusive conduct.

Acea's ethics officer was instructed to carry out any "necessary or appropriate" investigations to "dispel any doubts about (the CEO's) conduct," a company statement said.

The board gave the investigative mandate to the officer acting on a proposal from Palermo himself, the statement added.

Daily La Repubblica has run recent articles citing Acea staff as saying Palermo had been abusive towards female hostesses working at the company.

Palermo, 52, has led Acea since September. He was previously the chief executive and director general of Italian state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

In a letter to the newspaper earlier this week, Acea denied the allegations, and said its ethics officer had examined them and considered them not to be credible.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ACEA S.P.A.
12:46pItaly's Acea backs CEO after reports of abusive behaviour
RE
02/06Handbags still down after Eurozone retail sales
AN
02/06Europeans down, German factory orders rise
AN
01/23ACEA S.p.A. acquired remaining 35% stake in Deco S.p.A..
CI
01/17Acea, completed EUR500 million green bond placement
AN
01/16CORRECT: Acea, green benchmark bond placement kicks off
AN
01/16Italy's ACEA Launches Green Bond Issue
MT
01/16Acea launches EUR5 billion bond issue
AN
2022Italy's Antitrust Authority Drops Improper Price-Setting Probe on A2A, Hera
MT
2022Italy antitrust drops pricing probe into A2A and Hera, partially confirms for others
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACEA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 291 M 4 603 M 4 603 M
Net income 2022 322 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2022 4 251 M 4 561 M 4 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 6,07%
Capitalization 3 054 M 3 277 M 3 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 9 676
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ACEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ACEA S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,37 €
Average target price 19,18 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Palermo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Michaela Castelli Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Technical Staff Manager-Waste-to-Energy Area
Ivan Vigolo Head-ITS Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.11.22%3 277
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%98 251
SEMPRA ENERGY1.66%48 539
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.42%48 295
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.82%45 500
ENGIE-2.21%34 024