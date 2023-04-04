Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. ACEA S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   IT0001207098

ACEA S.P.A.

(ACE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:28:07 2023-04-04 am EDT
12.61 EUR   -0.28%
11:22aMangoni to lead Italian infrastructure group Mundys
RE
04:07aAcea S P A : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/16Fitch Revises Acea's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'BBB+'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mangoni to lead Italian infrastructure group Mundys

04/04/2023 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME (Reuters) - Andrea Mangoni, outgoing boss of Italy's doValue, will take charge of Benetton-backed infrastructure group Mundys later this month, the roads and airports operator said on Tuesday.

Mangoni had already announced his departure from bad loan firm doValue and had been expected to take charge of Mundys, the company formerly known as Atlantia. His previous roles include chief executive of utility Acea SpA and a stint at Telecom Italia.

He will assume the new role on April 28.

Mundys was created after the Benetton family's holding company Edizione and U.S. investment fund Blackstone took Atlantia private last year.

The group's revenues rose 16% to 7.4 billion euros last year, while EBITDA was up by 12% to 4.5 billion euros, Mundys said on Tuesday.

Traffic through the company's airports, which include Rome's Fiumicino, more than doubled last year, while motorway traffic was up by 8% on 2021.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACEA S.P.A. -0.63% 12.56 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
BLACKSTONE INC. -3.15% 82.39 Delayed Quote.14.52%
DOVALUE S.P.A. 0.64% 6.28 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.23% 0.3079 Delayed Quote.42.72%
All news about ACEA S.P.A.
11:22aMangoni to lead Italian infrastructure group Mundys
RE
04:07aAcea S P A : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
03/16Fitch Revises Acea's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'BBB+'
AQ
03/16Acea, Fitch confirms BBB+ rating; outlook turns negative
AN
03/09Stock exchanges continue to fall; Prysmian does well
AN
03/09Europeans bearish; Enel stays afloat
AN
03/09Mib above parity; futures to hike Fed by 50 bp
AN
03/09ACEA S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09ACEA S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/08Mib closes in surplus; buying on Inwit
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACEA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 976 M 4 328 M 4 328 M
Net income 2022 302 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2022 4 251 M 4 627 M 4 627 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,46x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 2 687 M 2 924 M 2 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 676
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ACEA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
ACEA S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACEA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Average target price 18,28 €
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Palermo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio Paris Head-Administration, Planning & Control
Barbara Marinali Chairman
Alesandro Filippi Technical Staff Manager-Waste-to-Energy Area
Ivan Vigolo Head-ITS Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACEA S.P.A.-2.17%2 924
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-2.33%102 550
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.88%50 320
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.48%49 717
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.21%47 065
ENGIE9.58%38 651
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer