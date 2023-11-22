(Alliance News) - Acea Spa let it be known on Wednesday that the agency Moody's improved the outlook to stable from negative and confirmed the long term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating at Baa2, the baseline credit assessment at baa2 level, as well as the PBaa2 level assigned to the EMTN program.

According to Moody's, the improvement in Acea's outlook follows the same dynamic seen by Italian sovereign debt.

Acea trades in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR11.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.