Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACRX   US00444T1007

ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ACRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ACRX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/17/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ACRX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acrx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acrx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AcelRx you have until August 9, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
11:03aACRX INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AcelRx Pharmac..
BU
09:40aACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS  : Reaches Agreement With FDA on DSUVIA Promotional Mater..
MT
08:31aACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Agreement with FDA Addressing the Warning Le..
PR
07:25aAcelRx in Agreement with FDA On Dsuvia Promotional Materials Warning Letter
DJ
06/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
06/16DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
06/15THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
06/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces that AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACR..
BU
06/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
06/11ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AcelRx P..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,76 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,67 $
Last Close Price 1,37 $
Spread / Highest target 557%
Spread / Average Target 387%
Spread / Lowest Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent J. Angotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffi Asadorian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian Adams Chairman
Pamela Pierce Palmer Director & Chief Medical Officer
Badri N. Dasu Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.55%163
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.57%84 444
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.14%62 089
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.38%54 220
BIONTECH SE150.06%49 234
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.67%48 535