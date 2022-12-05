AcelRx Pharmaceuticals : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 29, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), received notice from Patheon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Patheon") that it intends to terminate the Manufacturing Services Agreement between the parties, effective December 12, 2012, as amended January 19, 2016 and August 4, 2017 (collectively, the "MSA"). See Item 1.01 of the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 25, 2013 and August 23, 2017, and Exhibits 10.20, 10.23 and 10.24 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022, which are incorporated herein by reference, for a description and a copy of the MSA.

The term of the MSA automatically renews for successive two-year terms unless one of the parties gives 18 months' notice that it does not intend to renew the MSA. Based on Patheon's date of notice, the MSA will terminate on May 31, 2024 (the "Termination Date"). Patheon will continue to supply product under the MSA until the Termination Date. The Company expects to discuss a transition plan with Patheon in the near future.

The Company and Patheon also entered into an Amended and Restated Capital Expenditure and Equipment Agreement effective December 12, 2012, as amended July 26, 2013, and January 30, 2014 (collectively, the "Capital Agreement") which, under Section 8(a) of the Capital Agreement, terminates upon termination of the MSA. See Item 1.01 of the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 25, 2013, and Exhibits 10.21 and 10.22 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2022, which are incorporated herein by reference, for a description and a copy of the Capital Agreement.

