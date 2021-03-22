Log in
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals : Announces Presentation and Fireside Chat at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

03/22/2021 | 02:49pm EDT
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in healthcare institutions, today announced that management will present an overview of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, followed by a fireside chat with Dr. Pamela Palmer.  The presentation will take place on March 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST / 6:25 AM PST, and the fireside chat will begin at 11:35 AM EST / 8:35 AM PST.

Individuals interested in attending the live events can register here https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/. A replay of the Company's presentation and fireside chat will be available online in the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings.  AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO® in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.

For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

