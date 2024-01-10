AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. The Company's nafamostat product candidates include Niyad and LTX-608. Niyad is focused on developing regional anticoagulants for injection into the extracorporeal circuit, such as the dialysis circuit during continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) for acute kidney injury (AKI) patients in the hospital, and for chronic kidney disease patients undergoing intermittent hemodialysis (IHD) in dialysis centers. LTX-608 is its nafamostat formulation for direct intravenous (IV) infusion being explored as an investigational product for the antiviral treatment of COVID, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and acute pancreatitis. Its pre-filled syringe product candidates include Fedsyra and Phenylephrine.