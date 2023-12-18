Acepodia, Inc.(TPEX:6976) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Acepodia Inc is engaged in the research and development of new anti-cancer drugs. The Company uses antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) and immune cells. The products include Gamma delta 2T cell platform including ACE1831 (ACE-gdT-CD20) an antibody linked to specific target CD20 for treatment of lymphoma, ACE2016 (ACE-gdT-EGFR) an antibody linked to specific target EGFR , the target treatment of EGFR+ solid tumors, such as lung cancer, ACE1708 (ACE-gdT-PDL1) an antibody linked to the specific target PDL1 antibody, the target treatment of solid tumors; off-the-shelf natural killer (oNK) cell platform including ACE1702 (ACE-oNK-HER2) linked to a specific target HER2 antibody, targeting treatment of HER2+ solid tumors, such as breast cancer. The technologies include antibody cell linking technology, Gamma delta 2T cell screening, culture and amplification technology, oNK cell culture and amplification technology, Acepodia series of new cell drug preparations freezing and thawing technology.