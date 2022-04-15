Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Acer Cyber Security Inc.
  News
  Summary
    6690   TW0006690001

ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.

(6690)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
122.50 TWD   -0.81%
05:00aACER CYBER SECURITY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Acer e-Enabling Data Center Inc. ("EDC") of General Manager changes
PU
04/11ACER CYBER SECURITY : ACSI to attend the investor conference held by SinoPac Securities
PU
03/03ACER CYBER SECURITY : To correct the Company's monthly sales of Feb 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acer Cyber Security : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Acer e-Enabling Data Center Inc. ("EDC") of General Manager changes

04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Acer Cyber Security Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:44:32
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
Acer e-Enabling Data Center Inc. ("EDC") of
General Manager changes
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/04/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
 General Manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ken Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder: COO of EDC
5.Name of the new position holder:Rex Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:General Manager of ACSI
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Retirement
8.Reason for the change:Retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Acer Cyber Security Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 852 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net income 2021 86,9 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
Net cash 2021 249 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 2 112 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.
Duration : Period :
Acer Cyber Security Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
I Nan Wu General Manager & Spokesperson
Hsuan Hui Shih Chairman
Ben Wan Director
Li Juan Wu Director
Jui Chuan Chang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.-5.41%73
VISA, INC.-1.81%446 427
MASTERCARD, INC.-1.16%349 761
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-45.75%119 192
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.12.58%61 728
MIMECAST LIMITED0.13%5 334