Acer Cyber Security : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Acer e-Enabling Data Center Inc. ("EDC") of General Manager changes
04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Provided by: Acer Cyber Security Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
Acer e-Enabling Data Center Inc. ("EDC") of
General Manager changes
2022/04/15
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/04/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General Manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ken Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder: COO of EDC
5.Name of the new position holder:Rex Wu
6.Resume of the new position holder:General Manager of ACSI
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Retirement
8.Reason for the change:Retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
