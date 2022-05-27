Acer Cyber Security : Maverick Shih be Elected as the Chairman of ACSI by the Company's Board of Director
05/27/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/27
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Acer Incorporated Legal Representative: Maverick Shih
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of ACSI
5.Name of the new position holder:
Acer Incorporated Legal Representative: Maverick Shih
6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of ACSI
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/27
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
