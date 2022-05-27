Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Acer Cyber Security Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6690   TW0006690001

ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.

(6690)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-25
107.50 TWD    0.00%
04:39aACER CYBER SECURITY : Maverick Shih be Elected as the Chairman of ACSI by the Company's Board of Director
PU
05/20ACER CYBER SECURITY : To Announce the Record Date of 2022 Cash Capital Increase and Shares Subscription (To Supplement the Issue Price and Banks to Collect, Deposit the Proceeds)
PU
05/03Acer Cyber Security Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Acer Cyber Security : Maverick Shih be Elected as the Chairman of ACSI by the Company's Board of Director

05/27/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Acer Cyber Security Inc.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 16:31:03
Subject 
 Maverick Shih be Elected as the Chairman of ACSI
by the Company's Board of Director
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/27
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
 Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
 Acer Incorporated Legal Representative: Maverick Shih
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman of ACSI
5.Name of the new position holder:
 Acer Incorporated Legal Representative: Maverick Shih
6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of ACSI
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/27
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Acer Cyber Security Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:38:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 852 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2021 86,9 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net cash 2021 249 M 8,46 M 8,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 1 853 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.
Duration : Period :
Acer Cyber Security Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
I Nan Wu General Manager & Spokesperson
Hsuan Hui Shih Chairman
Ben Wan Director
Li Juan Wu Director
Jui Chuan Chang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER CYBER SECURITY INC.-16.99%63
VISA, INC.-3.77%424 633
MASTERCARD, INC.-4.05%335 329
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.36%92 782
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-9.82%50 367
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-39.96%2 366