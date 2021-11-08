ACER to attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities
11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
Date of announcement
2021/11/08
Time of announcement
17:58:12
Subject
ACER to attend the investor conference held by
MasterLink Securities
Date of events
2021/11/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Taipei New Horizon, 6F, No.88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan
and Webex Online Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend ��Taiwan Stock Corporate Day�� held by MasterLink
Securities to give investors the Company's operational result.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None