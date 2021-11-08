Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Acer Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ACER to attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 17:58:12
Subject 
 ACER to attend the investor conference held by
MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Taipei New Horizon, 6F, No.88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan
and Webex Online Meeting
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend ��Taiwan Stock Corporate Day�� held by MasterLink
Securities to give investors the Company's operational result.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 314 B 11 288 M 11 288 M
Net income 2021 11 160 M 401 M 401 M
Net cash 2021 47 933 M 1 723 M 1 723 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Yield 2021 8,63%
Capitalization 78 629 M 2 819 M 2 826 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 7 240
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ACER INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Acer Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 26,20 TWD
Average target price 28,06 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Chen Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Yi Ju Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Jui Chuan Chang Chief Technology Officer
Tiffany Tair-Fen Huang Co-Chief Operating Officer
Shu Kuo Kao Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER INCORPORATED10.78%2 819
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-1.11%11 056
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.6.86%10 376
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.17.63%3 804
INVENTEC CORPORATION10.42%3 409
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.63%1 151