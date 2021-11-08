ACER to attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 PM 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Taipei New Horizon, 6F, No.88, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan and Webex Online Meeting 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will attend ��Taiwan Stock Corporate Day�� held by MasterLink Securities to give investors the Company's operational result. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None