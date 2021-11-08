ACER to attend the investor conference held by Yuanta Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/26 2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00 AM 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Le Meridien Taipei, 2F, No.38, SongRen Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will attend ��2022 Yuanta Investor Forum�� held by Yuanta Securities to give investors the Company's operational result. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None