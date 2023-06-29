SGS TAIWAN LTD.'S REPORT ON SUSTAINABILITY ACTIVITIES IN THE Acer INC.'s SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR 2022

NATURE AND SCOPE OF THE ASSURANCE/VERIFICATION

SGS Taiwan Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as SGS) was commissioned by Acer Inc. (hereinafter referred to as ACER) to conduct an independent assurance of the Sustainability Report for 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the Report). The scope of the assurance, based on the SGS Sustainability Report Assurance methodology and ISAE 3000 that included the sampled text, and data in accompanying tables, contained in the report presented during verification in the period of 2nd March 2023 to 1st April 2023. SGS reserves the right to update the assurance statement from time to time depending on the level of report content discrepancy of the published version from the agreed standards requirements.

INTENDED USERS OF THIS ASSURANCE STATEMENT

This Assurance Statement is provided with the intention of informing all ACER's Stakeholders.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The information in the ACER's Sustainability Report of 2022 and its presentation are the responsibility of the directors or governing body (as applicable) and management of ACER. SGS has not been involved in the preparation of any of the material included in the Report.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the report content within the scope of verification with the intention to inform all ACER's stakeholders.

ASSURANCE STANDARDS, TYPE AND LEVEL OF ASSURANCE

The SGS ESG & Sustainability Report Assurance protocols used to conduct assurance are based upon internationally recognized assurance guidance and standards including the principles of reporting process contained within the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) GRI 1: Foundation 2021 for report quality, GRI 2 General Disclosure 2021 for organisation's reporting practices and other organizational detail, GRI 3 2021 for organisation's process of determining material topics, its list of material topics and how to manages each topic, and the guidance on levels of assurance contained within the AA1000 series of standards and/or ISAE3000.

The assurance of this report has been conducted according to the following Assurance Standards:

AssuranceLevel of Assurance

Standard

Options