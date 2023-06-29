ASSURANCE STATEMENT
SGS TAIWAN LTD.'S REPORT ON SUSTAINABILITY ACTIVITIES IN THE Acer INC.'s SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR 2022
NATURE AND SCOPE OF THE ASSURANCE/VERIFICATION
SGS Taiwan Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as SGS) was commissioned by Acer Inc. (hereinafter referred to as ACER) to conduct an independent assurance of the Sustainability Report for 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the Report). The scope of the assurance, based on the SGS Sustainability Report Assurance methodology and ISAE 3000 that included the sampled text, and data in accompanying tables, contained in the report presented during verification in the period of 2nd March 2023 to 1st April 2023. SGS reserves the right to update the assurance statement from time to time depending on the level of report content discrepancy of the published version from the agreed standards requirements.
INTENDED USERS OF THIS ASSURANCE STATEMENT
This Assurance Statement is provided with the intention of informing all ACER's Stakeholders.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The information in the ACER's Sustainability Report of 2022 and its presentation are the responsibility of the directors or governing body (as applicable) and management of ACER. SGS has not been involved in the preparation of any of the material included in the Report.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the report content within the scope of verification with the intention to inform all ACER's stakeholders.
ASSURANCE STANDARDS, TYPE AND LEVEL OF ASSURANCE
The SGS ESG & Sustainability Report Assurance protocols used to conduct assurance are based upon internationally recognized assurance guidance and standards including the principles of reporting process contained within the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) GRI 1: Foundation 2021 for report quality, GRI 2 General Disclosure 2021 for organisation's reporting practices and other organizational detail, GRI 3 2021 for organisation's process of determining material topics, its list of material topics and how to manages each topic, and the guidance on levels of assurance contained within the AA1000 series of standards and/or ISAE3000.
The assurance of this report has been conducted according to the following Assurance Standards:
AssuranceLevel of Assurance
Standard
Options
- SGS ESG & SRA Assurance Protocols (based on GRI Principles and guidance in AA1000)
B
ISAE 3000 Limited Level
TWLPP 5008 Issue 2305
SCOPE OF ASSURANCE AND REPORTING CRITERIA
The scope of the assurance included evaluation of adherence to the following reporting criteria:
Reporting Criteria Options
- GRI Universal Standard (2021) (In Accordance with)
- SASB- Hardware(Version 2018-10)
- evaluation of content veracity of the sustainability performance information in relation to the determined material topics at a limited level of scrutiny for ACER and limited level of scrutiny for subsidiaries and applicable aspect boundaries outside of the organization covered by this report;
- evaluation of the report against the requirements of Global Reporting Initiative Universal Standard 2021 (GRI 2, GRI 3, GRI 200, 300 and 400 series which identified its economic, environment, and social aspect as material topics and disclosure) claimed in the GRI content index as material and in accordance with.
- evaluate of the report against the SASB Disclosures and Metrics included in the Hardware of Sustainability Accounting Standard (VERSION 2018-10) and conducted alongside an evaluation of accuracy assurance at moderate level of scrutiny.
SPECIFIED PERFORMANCE INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES INCLUDED IN SCOPE
ACER's Sustainability Report content including its Environment, Social and Governance performance are adequately in line with GRI Standard and SASB Disclosures and Metrics of Hardware (Version 2018-10) as listed in ACER's Sustainability report of 2022 of GRI Standards Index and SASB Index.
ASSURANCE METHODOLOGY
The assurance comprised a combination of pre-assurance research, interviews with relevant employees, superintendents, Sustainability committee members and the senior management in Taiwan; documentation and record review and validation with external bodies and/or stakeholders where relevant.
LIMITATIONS AND MITIGATION
Financial data drawn directly from independently audited financial accounts, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) has not been checked back to source as part of this assurance process.
STATEMENT OF INDEPENDENCE AND COMPETENCE
The SGS Group of companies is the world leader in inspection, testing and verification, operating in more than 140 countries and providing services including management systems and service certification; quality, environmental, social and ethical auditing and training; environmental, social and sustainability report assurance. SGS affirm our independence from ACER, being free from bias and conflicts of interest with the organisation, its subsidiaries and stakeholders.
The assurance team was assembled based on their knowledge, experience and qualifications for this assignment, and comprised auditors registered with ISO 26000, ISO 20121, ISO 50001, SA8000, RBA, QMS, EMS, SMS, GPMS, CFP, WFP, GHG Verification and GHG Validation Lead Auditors and experience on the SRA Assurance service provisions.
FINDINGS AND CONCLUSIONS
ASSURANCE/VERIFICATION OPINION
TWLPP5008 Issue 2305
ISAE3000
On the basis of the methodology described and the verification work performed, we are satisfied that the disclosure with inclusivity, materiality, responsiveness, and impact information in the scope of assurance is reliable, has been fairly stated and has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the reporting criteria.
We believe that the organisation has chosen an appropriate level of assurance for this stage in their reporting.
GLOBAL REPORTING INITIATIVE REPORTING STANDARDS CONCLUSIONS, FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
The report, ACER's Sustainability Report of 2022, is adequately in accordance with the GRI Universal Standards 2021 and complies with the requirements set out in section 3 of GRI 1 Foundation 2021, where the significant impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights are assessed and disclosed following the guidance defined in GRI 3: Material Topic 2021, and the relevant 200/300/400 series Topic Standard related to Material Topic have been disclosed. The report has properly disclosed information related to ACER's contributions to sustainability development. For future reporting, ACER is encouraged to prepare for the transition to reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards, with more comprehensive details of its management processes on the identified impacts on the economy, environment, and people, including impacts on their human rights.
SASB
Acer has referenced with SASB's Standard, TECHNOLOGY & COMMUNICATIONS SECTOR- HARDWARE INDUSTRY STANDARD, VERSION 2018-10 to disclose information of material topics that are vital for enterprise value creation. The reporting boundary is the same as Acer's sustainability report. Acer used SASB accounting and activity metrics to assess and manage the topic-related risks and opportunities, where relevant quantitative information was assessed for its accuracy and completeness to support the comparability of the data reported. Acer has determined which disclosure topics and associated metrics are financially material to its business and has illustrated appropriately in the content index. By using both GRI and SASB standards together, the efficiency of communication and the identification of material issues are substantially increased during the whole reporting preparation process.
Signed:
For and on behalf of SGS Taiwan Ltd.
Stephen Pao
Knowledge Deputy General Manager
Taipei, Taiwan
20 June, 2023
TWLPP5008 Issue 2305
