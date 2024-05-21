Dear Acer Shareholders,

For the upcoming Acer FY2024 General Shareholders Meeting, the Acer Board of Directors has proposed four items for discussion and approval. Among them, we have prepared Supplementary Information documentfor the investors to make a more informed decision, summarized as below:

Amendment to the "Procedures Governing the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"

Aims to support the expansion of our multiple business engines in all regions.

The potential invested legal entities are Acer 100%-owned subsidiaries, which require additional paid-in capital for expansion in the future.

The securities value of Acer's regional holding companies, such as the Pan- America region holding company (wholly owned by Acer Inc.), is approximately 40% of Acer's net equity.

There is no intention to invest in third parties beyond the mentioned percentage of Acer's net equity.

Therefore, we proposed to increase the investment limit reasonably from 40% to 45% for speciﬁc entities (Acer's subsidiaries).

Amendment to the "Procedures for Lending Fund to Other Parties"