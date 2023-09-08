TAIPEI (September 8, 2023) Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for August at NT$21.69 billion, demonstrating growth for both year-on-year (YoY) at 7.1% and month-on-month (MoM) at 22.4%. Year-to-August revenues reached NT$150.10 billion. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed to total revenues in August by 24.0% and during year-to-August by 28.3%.
Highlights of Acer's multiple businesses include:
- Notebook business revenues in August grew 39.2% MoM and 13.6% YoY
- Gaming business [1] revenues in August grew 79.1% MoM and 8.7% YoY
- Acerpure Inc. revenues in August grew by 32.6% MoM and 55.9% YoY
- Acer ITS Inc. revenues in August grew 2.1% MoM and 11.0% YoY
- Connectivity products business revenues in August grew 63.0% MoM
After seeing the business inflection point in May, Acer business has shown YoY growth for two consecutive months.
[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses
