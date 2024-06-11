TAIPEI (June 11, 2024) Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$21.13 billion with 18.4% growth month-on-month and 16.8% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving 11 consecutive months of YoY growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-May reached NT$97.81 billion with 15.9% growth YoY, while revenues from the personal computers [1] business grew 26.0% YoY in May and 22.6% YoY year-to-May.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 26.5% of the group's total revenues in May and 29.0% year-to-May. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their May revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 256.4% YoY in May and 111.4% YoY year-to-May

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 58.5% YoY in May and 42.1% YoY year-to-May

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 22.0% YoY in May and 9.9% YoY year-to-May

At the recent Computex Taipei held in early June, Acer's showcase of its range of AI products including PCs, servers, and AI-assisted medical and smart city solutions was well received. ​

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks