2025 2024
To use 20-30%post-consumer
Carbon reduction target validated by the
recycled (PCR) plastic in its computers
Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).
and displays
Debuted carbon-neutral laptop with the
Aspire Vero 16
2030 2035 2050
To cut Scope 1 and 2 carbon
To reach the goal of 100%
To achieve net-zero
emissions by 50%, compared
renewable electricity usage
emissions
to 2019
To cut Scope 3 carbon emissions by 35%, compared to 2020
Sustainability Awards
A constituent of the MSCI ESG
Garnered the best rating of
Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
Leaders Indexes for the 10th
"AAA" in its category in the
Emerging Markets Index for the 10th
consecutive year
MSCI ESG Ratings
consecutive year
Awarded Platinum medal for EcoVadis'
Named in the S&P Global Sustainability
Listed on the FTSE4Good Emerging
Sustainability Ratings for the second year,
Yearbook 2024 for sustainable business
Index for the eighth consecutive year
representing the top 1% of rated companies
practices and listed in the Top 5% category
Listed on the subcategory FTSE4Good TIP
Sustainability Report was awarded
Named among Forbes' World's
Taiwan ESG Index, supported by the Taiwan
Platinum medal for Taiwan Corporate
Best Employers for the fourth
Stock Exchange, for the sixth year
Sustainability Awards (TCSA)
straight year
Received 2023 Family Friendly Workplace
Received 2023 Excellence in
Award by CommonWealth Education Media
Corporate Social Responsibility Award
and Publishing
by CommonWealth Magazine
Rethink. Reimagine.
Revolutionize.
Acer Chromebook
Plus 515
Aspire Vero 16
Acer Chromebook
Plus 514
epeat gold
2560x1600
Touchscreen
WOQGA
Display
D E S I G N A W A R D S
Red Dot Awards for Design Innovation
Predator Triton 17 X, Predator Helios Neo 16, and Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Acer Swift 14, and Acer TravelMate P6 14 laptops, Acer Vero CB3 series monitor, Acer Vero PL2520i laser projector, Acer Aspire S all-in-one PC, Acer Connect Enduro M3 5G mobile Wi-Fi router, and the Acer Halo Swing smart speaker round up the winning entries chosen by the Red Dot awards body.
Red Dot Brand & Communication Design Awards
The 2023 winning line-up features a mix of design projects under multiple categories such as advertising, ﬁlm & animation,
product packaging, website, and digital solutions, while the "Acer Day: #MakeYourGreenMark" advertising campaign,
Acer Earth Mission app, ebiiGO companion app and multiple projects were awarded.
iF Design Awards
The 2023 winning entries feature the new Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition gaming laptop, the eco-friendly packaging of the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop, and the portable Acer Connect Enduro M3 5G Mobile Wi-Fi router across the "Gaming Hardware/AR/VR", "Consumer Products" and "Telecommunication" categories.
Good Design Awards
Awards were handed to the Acer ebii e-bike, Acer TravelMate P6 14 business laptop, Predator Triton 17 X gaming laptop,
Acer Aspire S Series all-in-one desktop, Acer Revo Box mini-PC, and the Acer Connect Enduro M3 Mobile Wi-Fi.
Webby Awards
The Predator's "It Lies Within" campaign website won the Webby Winner Award and the People's Voice Winner of
2023, sweeping the highly competitive "Websites and Mobile Sites" category.
Taiwan Excellence Award
Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition won the "Silver Award", while the Predator Orion X desktop computer, Predator
X45 gaming monitor, Acer ebii e-bike and eco-conscious Acerpure Pro Vero air puriﬁer were all awarded.
Reuse, recycle for a sustainable future
1
ACER INCORPORATED
u 2023 Annual Report
Table of Contents
Reuse, recycle for a sustainable future
1. Business Report to Shareholders
04
2. Company In General 2.1 Date of Founding
08
2.2 Brief Account of the Company
08
6. Sustainable Development/ESG
6.1 Environmental, Safety, and Health Management
101
6.2 Supply Chain Management
104
6.3 Communication
104
6.4 Information Security and Privacy Protection
105
6.5 Social Participation
106
6.6 Promotion of Sustainable Development - Implementation Status and Deviations from
the Sustainable Development Best Practice Principles for TWSE/TPEx Listed Companies
107
3. Corporate Governance Report
3.1 Organization of the Company
14
3.2 Information Regarding Board of Directors and Key Managers
18
3.3 Corporate Governance Status
39
3.4 Information Regarding the Company's Audit Fee and Independence
73
3.5 Information on replacement of certified public accountant
73
3.6 The company's chairperson, general manager, or any managerial officer in charge
74
of finance or accounting matters has in the most recent year held a position at the accounting firm of its certified public accountant or at an affiliated enterprise of such accounting firm
and the Reasons
6.7 Climate-Related Information for TWSE/TPEx Listed Companies
114
7. Financial Standing
7.1 Five-year Consolidated Financial Information
118
7.2 Five-year Financial Analysis
122
7.3 Audit Committee's Review Report
125
7.4 Consolidated Financial Statements Audited by CPAs of the Past Year
125
3.7 Changes in Shareholding of Directors, Supervisors, Managers and Major Shareholders
74
3.8 Relationship among the Top Ten Shareholders
75
3.9 Ownership of Shares in Affiliated Enterprises
76
4. Capital and Shares
4.1 Sources of Capital
78
4.2 Corporate Bonds
82
4.3 Special Shares
82
4.4 Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Issuance
83
4.5 Employee Stock Options
83
4.6 Restricted Stock Awards
83
4.7 Issuance of New Shares Due to Company's Mergers and Acquisitions
84
4.8 Issuance of New Shares for Capital Increase by Cash
84
5. Acer's Business
5.1 Business Content
86
Formula
5.2 Keys to a Sustainable Future
93
5.3 Employees
94
5.4 Important Contracts
98
2
7.5 Parent-Company-Only Financial Statements Audited by CPAs of the Past Year
125
7.6 Disclosure of the Impact on Company's Financial Status Due to Financial Difficulties
125
8. Review of
8.1 Financial Position (Consolidated Financial Statements)
127
Financial Position,
8.2 Financial Performance (Consolidated Financial Statements)
128
Management
8.3 Cash Flows (Consolidated Financial Statements)
129
Performance and
8.4 Major Capital Expenditures and Impact on Financial and Business in Recent Years
129
Risk Management
8.5 Long-term Investment Policy and Results
130
8.6 Risk Management
130
8.7 Other Necessary Supplement
148
Special Notes
1. Information Related to the Company's Affiliates
150
2. Private Placement Securities in the Most Recent Years
198
3. Status of Acer Common Shares and GDRs aAcquired, Disposed of, and Held by
199
Subsidiaries
4. Other Matters that Require Additional Description
200
Appendix I 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements
201
Appendix II 2023 Parent-Company-Only Financial Statements
320
3
Reuse, recycle for a sustainable future
Business Report to Shareholders
Optimizing Operations and Capturing New Opportunities [1]
Acer has seen its computer business move back on the right track with inventory under control around the middle of 2023. New usage
models based on generative AI started to emerge, our strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum, and
considerable progress was made in our sustainability efforts for the environment.
Our fiscal 2023 results were: consolidated revenues of NT$241.31 billion, operating income of NT$4.23 billion, net income of NT$4.93
billion, and EPS of NT$1.64. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed around 27% of total group revenues, while
three subsidiaries went public to reach a total of 12 public subsidiaries by the end of 2023.
1
In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), we are investing in three areas: enhancing data quality such as data analytics, data cleanup
and multiple site data backup; optimizing learning models such as medical image analysis for AI medical solutions; and application
usages such as number or image recognition used in parking applications for smart cities. With an AI team at scale, Acer is already
playing some essential roles in AI.
Business Report to
Making ESG a Sustainable Part of Acer and Investing in Smart Solutions
in Dubai, to attract global climate campaigners and leaders to visit Acer and learn what we are doing and the concepts we have for
Shareholders
We announced our latest sustainability concepts and developments alongside COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference
proposed under the theme of 'conscious technology' designed and made with consideration for the future were exhibited - working,
a better future. We also welcomed external parties' oversight to help enhance our commitments and actions. Four lifestyle concepts
learning, moving, living - with products, services, and solutions by Acer and our subsidiaries that provide people with smart, low car-
bon, and conscious living.
Acer is accelerating its efforts in response to the climate urgency, as well as motivating and seizing new business opportunities. We
have steadily expanded our Vero portfolio of eco-conscious products - including our first carbon-neutral laptop. Our investment in
smart solutions include smart cities, smart lighting, smart parking and e-mobility, and smart medical. Investing in and using these so-
lutions will help carbon reduction, save energy, and increase productivity. And we have started using biofuel in product transportation
and are offering energy storage solutions across the supply chain, from household to industrial use, manufacturing to application, and
front-of to behind-the-meter solutions to contribute to the energy transition.
Recognition of Our ESG Initiatives
Acer's "Earthion" sustainability platform that unites employees and supply chain partners to tackle environmental challenges con-
tinues to gain in strength. We are committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035 and have pledged to achieve net-zero
emissions by 2050. As one of the world's top ICT companies, Acer seeks to amplify positive impacts on the environment through united
actions; ahead of our target schedule, 76% of our critical suppliers have committed to 100% renewable electricity or set science-based
carbon reduction targets. We will continue working toward the goal to use 20-30%post-consumer recycled plastic in its computers
and monitors by 2025, for which 18.8% use was achieved in 2023.
Acer's focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) through transparent reporting and initiatives under our Earthion mission
has gained increasing global recognition and are instrumental in our inclusion in worldwide sustainability indices throughout 2023.
4
5
ACER INCORPORATED
u 2023 Annual Report
Acer has been recognized and won major industry accolades. Acer was listed in the Top 5% of companies in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 for sustainable business practices. For the 10th consecutive year, the company was listed in both the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes, garnering the best rating of "AAA" in its category since 2021, and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Emerging Markets Index. Furthermore, it was named among Forbes World's Best Employers for the fourth consecutive year. For the second year, we were awarded an Ecovadis Platinum Medal that represents the sustainability rating's highest recognition representing the top 1% of rated companies.
Remain Vigilant and Flexible to Respond to Potential Risks [2]
Acer will observe geopolitical and socioeconomic situations, inflation, and currency fluctuations to dynamically adjust business and operation strategies, including foreign exchange hedging to minimize risks, and optimize inventory levels. To counteract cyber security threats in the realms of AI and cloud services, Acer will continue to strengthen its global information security and comply with international laws and regulations on information privacy and security.
Our strategy to establish multiple business engines beyond existing boundaries, while emphasizing on sustainability, has provided Acer with more opportunities in the evolving industry dynamics and enhance our corporate resilience. Once again, we thank all our customers, shareholders, and employees for your support in 2023, and we look forward to an exciting future ahead.
Chairman of the Board
Corporate Officers
Accounting Officer
Jason Chen
Jason Chen
Sophia Chen
Victor Chien
Meggy Chen
- Annual business plan, future development strategy and business policy
- Impact from the macro market, governmental regulations, and business environment
Company In General
2
6
7
ACER INCORPORATED
u 2023 Annual Report
- Date of Founding : August 1, 1976
- Brief Account of the Company
1986
- Beat IBM to offer 32-bit PCs.
1987
• Created the "Acer" name.
1988
Reuse, recycle for a sustainable future
2001
- Introduced the MegaMicro e-Enabling services, an e- business model that integrates IT equipment, network, management platforms, and application software.
2002
• Inaugurated the Product Value Lab to enhance Acer's
1976 - 1986
Commercialized microprocessor technology
1987 - 2000
Created the Acer brand name and went global
1976
- Founded under the name "Multitech" with NT$1 mil- lion (US$25,000) in capital, focusing on trade, product design, and consultancy in the use of microprocessor technologies. (Aug. 1, 1976).
- Completed Acer Inc. initial public offering (April 1988).
1989
- Formed the TI-Acer DRAM joint venture with Texas Instruments.
customer-centric focus in research and design.
• TravelMate C100 was the first convertible Tablet PC
available in the worldwide market with pen input.
2004
• Acer Co-founder Stan Shih retired from the Group.
2001 - 2007
Transformed from manufacturing to a marketing and sales company
2008 - 2013
Enhanced worldwide presence with a multi-brand strategy
1978
- Established the Microprocessor Training Centre, training 3,000 engineers for Taiwan's information industry
1979
- Expanded the business to central and southern Taiwan.
- Designed Taiwan's first mass-produced computer for export.
1990
- Launched Acer's first notebook.
- Acquired Altos Computer Systems, a manufacturer of multi-user and networked systems for commercial markets.
1991
• Introduced ChipUpTM technology - world's first 386-to-
2005
- J.T. Wang assumed the position of Chairman and CEO, while Gianfranco Lanci stepped into the role of Corpo- rate President.
- Launched Ferrari 4000, the first carbon-fiber notebook available in the worldwide market.
- Became the No. 1 brand in EMEA for notebooks.
2006
2014 - 2019
Transformed into a "hardware + software + services" company
2020 - Present
Evolving with the industry and changing lifestyles, and realizing a sustainable vision
1980
- Designed the Dragon Computer Terminal, the Chinese language adaptation for computers.
1981
- Established its manufacturing operations at the Hsinchu Science-based Industrial Park in Taiwan.
- Debuted the MicroProfessor-I as the company's first branded product.
486 single-chip CPU upgrade solution.
1992
- Co-founderStan Shih introduced the Smiling Curve concept.
1995
- The popular Aspire multimedia PC brought Acer closer to the consumer electronics market.
• Became a Sponsor of Scuderia Ferrari.
2007
• Completed the merger of Gateway, Inc.
2008
• Announced the acquisition of E-ten and plan to enter
the smart handheld market.
1982
• Unveiled the MicroProfessor-II as Taiwan's first 8-bit home computer.
1984
• First company to promote 16-bit PC products in Taiwan.
• Established Acer Peripherals, Inc. (now BenQ Corp.).
1985
• Founded AcerLand, Taiwan's first and largest franchised computer retail chain.
8
1998
- As official IT Sponsor of the 13th Asian Games in Bang- kok, Acer introduced the world's first PC-based manage- ment system for a major international sporting event.
2000
- As part of its second re-engineering to transform into a marketing and sales company, Acer split off the manu- facturing business unit to create Wistron Corp.
•
Acquired Packard Bell Inc. through the takeover of
Gateway Inc.
•
Launched the Aspire One, Acer's first netbook.
2009
- Launched the Aspire Timeline portfolio - Acer's first thin-and-light notebooks with all-day battery life.
- BusinessWeek named Acer among the "10 Hottest Tech Companies of 2009."
- Launched the Liquid line of smartphones.
- Ranked as the world No. 2 company in Total PCs.
9
