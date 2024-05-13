Reuse, recycle for a sustainable future

Business Report to Shareholders

Optimizing Operations and Capturing New Opportunities [1]

Acer has seen its computer business move back on the right track with inventory under control around the middle of 2023. New usage

models based on generative AI started to emerge, our strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum, and

considerable progress was made in our sustainability efforts for the environment.

Our fiscal 2023 results were: consolidated revenues of NT$241.31 billion, operating income of NT$4.23 billion, net income of NT$4.93

billion, and EPS of NT$1.64. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed around 27% of total group revenues, while

three subsidiaries went public to reach a total of 12 public subsidiaries by the end of 2023.

1 In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), we are investing in three areas: enhancing data quality such as data analytics, data cleanup

and multiple site data backup; optimizing learning models such as medical image analysis for AI medical solutions; and application

usages such as number or image recognition used in parking applications for smart cities. With an AI team at scale, Acer is already

playing some essential roles in AI.

Business Report to Making ESG a Sustainable Part of Acer and Investing in Smart Solutions

in Dubai, to attract global climate campaigners and leaders to visit Acer and learn what we are doing and the concepts we have for

Shareholders We announced our latest sustainability concepts and developments alongside COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference

proposed under the theme of 'conscious technology' designed and made with consideration for the future were exhibited - working,

a better future. We also welcomed external parties' oversight to help enhance our commitments and actions. Four lifestyle concepts

learning, moving, living - with products, services, and solutions by Acer and our subsidiaries that provide people with smart, low car-

bon, and conscious living.

Acer is accelerating its efforts in response to the climate urgency, as well as motivating and seizing new business opportunities. We

have steadily expanded our Vero portfolio of eco-conscious products - including our first carbon-neutral laptop. Our investment in

smart solutions include smart cities, smart lighting, smart parking and e-mobility, and smart medical. Investing in and using these so-

lutions will help carbon reduction, save energy, and increase productivity. And we have started using biofuel in product transportation

and are offering energy storage solutions across the supply chain, from household to industrial use, manufacturing to application, and

front-of to behind-the-meter solutions to contribute to the energy transition.

Recognition of Our ESG Initiatives

Acer's "Earthion" sustainability platform that unites employees and supply chain partners to tackle environmental challenges con-

tinues to gain in strength. We are committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035 and have pledged to achieve net-zero

emissions by 2050. As one of the world's top ICT companies, Acer seeks to amplify positive impacts on the environment through united

actions; ahead of our target schedule, 76% of our critical suppliers have committed to 100% renewable electricity or set science-based

carbon reduction targets. We will continue working toward the goal to use 20-30%post-consumer recycled plastic in its computers

and monitors by 2025, for which 18.8% use was achieved in 2023.

Acer's focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) through transparent reporting and initiatives under our Earthion mission

has gained increasing global recognition and are instrumental in our inclusion in worldwide sustainability indices throughout 2023.