Acer Incorporated : Aspire Vero Green Laptop and Other Innovations Win Red Dot Awards

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (April 14, 2022) Acer has received the renowned symbol of design quality, the Red Dot award, for multiple devices across its product portfolio. Winning entries include the sustainability-focused Acer Aspire Vero laptop, the Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop, the Predator CG48 OLED gaming monitor, and the Acer Nitro XR383CUR P curved gaming monitor for gamers. In addition, the thin, light and powerful Swift X laptops and the award-winning ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop that brings glasses-free stereoscopic 3D to designers and developers, also earned the awards.

The Red Dot jury consists of roughly 50 international experts from 23 countries. Coming from different specialist areas, the jury members test and assess each product individually for outstanding design. Criteria that play a role here include the level of innovation, functionality and longevity.

Acer Aspire Vero Green Laptop

The first manifestation of Acer's Earthion mission, the Acer Aspire Vero is Acer's first step towards pioneering a fully green PC. These sustainable ideals are apparent throughout the laptop: Its chassis features 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic, it ships in award-winning 100% recyclable packaging, and its VeroSense™ software gives users control over their energy expenditure, letting them choose usage modes that optimize energy efficiency and battery life. Additionally, the laptop is easy to repair and upgrade.

Striking a balance between design language that is both attractive and sustainable, the Aspire Vero achieves its iconic look by contrasting the chassis' natural grey color with a splattering of yellow pigment dots for accent-all paint-free. A textured surface makes the green PC easier to hold and helps it to further stand out in the crowd, while a laser-engraved finishing gives it a crisp and premium look, replacing most sticker labels in the process.

Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktop

The powerful Predator Orion 7000 series (PO7-640) gaming desktops provide users with everything necessary to take on the latest generation games-and the next. The stunning, EMI-compliant chassis features transparent, tempered glass side panels showcasing three Predator FrostBlade™ 2.0 fans that can be lit with a dazzling array of ARGB colors. Designed for hard-core gaming enthusiasts, these new upgradeable gaming PCs will be equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ overclockable processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3090 series GPUs[1], and up to 64 GB DDR5-4000 RAM.

Acer Swift X Thin-and-Light Laptops

The 14- and 16-inch Acer Swift X laptops unite efficiency, power and elegance in a thin, light and durable chassis with a 16:10 display that boasts up to a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio and up to 400-nit brightness[1]. They both pack up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 12 cores (4 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and discrete graphics. A fan, air inlet keyboard and dual heat pipes dissipate the heat generated by this hardware, helping the device maintain the peak performance expected by creatives studying or working in multimedia design.

ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition Creators' Laptop

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition is a powerful laptop for 3D creators that combines up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU[1] with the SpatialLabs suite of optical, display, sensory and visualization technologies. This combination allows creations to be brought literally into the next dimension, empowering creators who typically work on 2D displays with more visual information and ultimately helping them to make better design decisions. An eye-tracking solution working in tandem with the 3D display detects the users' face and eye movement, providing a glasses-free 3D experience. Through the SpatialLabs Model Viewer, model files can be displayed in 3D, and for situations where pinpoint control and a 360-degree perspective are necessary, the model can also be rotated, moved, or even dragged out of the laptop's screen until the perfect angle is found.

Acer Nitro XR383CUR P Curved Gaming Monitor

The Acer Nitro XR383CUR P is a curved gaming monitor with remarkable visuals and ergonomic design, providing responsive performance and stunning image quality. The futuristic design features triangular ventilation slits on the rear of the monitor, supported by a sleek three-pronged stand. The large UltraWide QHD+ Agile-Splendor IPS[2] 2300R curved display supports Black Boost technology, is VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, producing crystal-clear details in both light and dark scenes.

Predator CG48 OLED Gaming Monitor

Big enough to be a TV replacement, the Predator CG48 gaming monitor offers players 48 inches of pure 4K glory, even at refresh rates of 138 Hz (overclocked). HDMI 2.1[3] and DisplayPort 1.4 mean that players can enjoy a next-level gaming experience even on consoles, while four USB 3.2 ports and a USB Type-C port offer more than enough room to host any extra peripherals desired.

Acer CB273U Commercial Grade Docking Display

The Acer CB273U is a 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS monitor that displays vivid 8-Bit colors, making it great for photo editing and design. HDR10 support allows for deeper blacks and more brilliant whites, presenting colors in Delta E<1 color accuracy. Acer's CB3 Series monitors support 178-degree wide viewing angles and feature a docking station so users can create a perfect, clutter-free workspace that only has to be set up once. The dock includes a 90W USB Type-C port which supports power delivery for notebooks, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a built-in KVM switch that makes it possible to switch between desktops and laptops without having to change monitors, keyboards or mice.

[i] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.

[ii] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

[iii] Only specific 4K UHD models support 4K at 138Hz via HDMI 2.1. Additional PS5/Xbox Series X combinations include the following: PS5: 4K UHD@120Hz) / FHD@120Hz with VRR via one HDMI cable XBOX Series X: 4K UHD@120Hm