Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Acer Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Acer Incorporated : Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured corporate bond

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 17:33:33
Subject 
 ACER Board of Directors approved the issuance of
unsecured corporate bond
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/16
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
Acer Inc. unsecured corporate bonds.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:No more than NT$10,000,000,000 and issued at one time
or separately
5.Face value per bond:NT$1,000,000
6.Issue price:At face value
7.Issuance period:To be decided based on market condition, but no longer
than 10 years.
8.Coupon rate:Fixed coupon rate, to be determined on market condition
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:Not applicable
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Repaying debts and working capital replenishment
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriting
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Authorizing the Chairman or his appointed
substitute with full power to decide
13.Underwriter or agent:Authorizing the Chairman or his appointed substitute
with full power to decide
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:Not applicable
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Authorizing the Chairman or
his appointed substitute with full power to decide
16.Certifying institution:Not applicable
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None
18.Sell-back conditions:Not applicable
19.Buyback conditions:Not applicable
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:Not applicable
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:Not applicable
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACER INCORPORATED
05:48aACER INCORPORATED : Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured corporate bond
PU
05:48aACER INCORPORATED : to attend investor meetings
PU
05:48aACER INCORPORATED : To announce the acquisition of right-of-use assets of real estate
PU
05:48aACER INCORPORATED : Announcement of Acer ITS Inc. (ITS) acquiring the real property right-..
PU
05:18aACER INCORPORATED : Reports FY2021 Financial Results with Profitability Returning to Over ..
PU
03/09Volkswagen reaches 4G patent deal that could resolve Acer dispute, sources say
RE
03/09Acer's Revenue Rises 12.7% in February to $810 Million
MT
03/08Acer Incorporated Announces Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Date..
CI
03/07ACER INCORPORATED : Awarded Silver Class Distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Year..
PU
02/24ACER INCORPORATED : Disclosure on behalf of Acer subsidiary, Acer American Holdings Corp.(..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACER INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 316 B 11 055 M 11 055 M
Net income 2021 11 106 M 388 M 388 M
Net cash 2021 44 750 M 1 565 M 1 565 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,91x
Yield 2021 7,20%
Capitalization 87 182 M 3 050 M 3 050 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 240
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart ACER INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Acer Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 29,05 TWD
Average target price 27,34 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Chen Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Yi Ju Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Jui Chuan Chang Chief Technology Officer
Tiffany Tair-Fen Huang Co-Chief Operating Officer
Shu Kuo Kao Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER INCORPORATED-4.60%3 050
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-3.91%12 270
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-7.44%9 943
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.6.61%3 932
INVENTEC CORPORATION0.40%3 144
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.72%1 173