Acer Incorporated : Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured corporate bond
03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
SEQ_NO
9
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
17:33:33
Subject
ACER Board of Directors approved the issuance of
unsecured corporate bond
Date of events
2022/03/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/16
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
Acer Inc. unsecured corporate bonds.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:No more than NT$10,000,000,000 and issued at one time
or separately
5.Face value per bond:NT$1,000,000
6.Issue price:At face value
7.Issuance period:To be decided based on market condition, but no longer
than 10 years.
8.Coupon rate:Fixed coupon rate, to be determined on market condition
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:Not applicable
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Repaying debts and working capital replenishment
11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriting
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Authorizing the Chairman or his appointed
substitute with full power to decide
13.Underwriter or agent:Authorizing the Chairman or his appointed substitute
with full power to decide
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:Not applicable
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Authorizing the Chairman or
his appointed substitute with full power to decide
16.Certifying institution:Not applicable
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None
18.Sell-back conditions:Not applicable
19.Buyback conditions:Not applicable
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:Not applicable
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:Not applicable
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None