Acer Incorporated : Board of Directors approved the issuance of unsecured corporate bond

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/16 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: Acer Inc. unsecured corporate bonds. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued:No more than NT$10,000,000,000 and issued at one time or separately 5.Face value per bond:NT$1,000,000 6.Issue price:At face value 7.Issuance period:To be decided based on market condition, but no longer than 10 years. 8.Coupon rate:Fixed coupon rate, to be determined on market condition 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:Not applicable 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: Repaying debts and working capital replenishment 11.Underwriting method:Public offering through underwriting 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Authorizing the Chairman or his appointed substitute with full power to decide 13.Underwriter or agent:Authorizing the Chairman or his appointed substitute with full power to decide 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:Not applicable 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:Authorizing the Chairman or his appointed substitute with full power to decide 16.Certifying institution:Not applicable 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None 18.Sell-back conditions:Not applicable 19.Buyback conditions:Not applicable 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:Not applicable 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:Not applicable 22.Any other matters that need to be specified:None