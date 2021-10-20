Acer Incorporated : Eco-friendly Aspire Vero Earns a 2021 Good Design Award From JapanAn Chromebook and commercial monitor also earned awards

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (October 20, 2021) Several Acer products earned 2021 Good Design Awards of Japan, including the Acer Aspire Vero notebook as the company's first step towards pioneering a fully green PC. Awards were also received for a commercial docking display and a laptop for education, demonstrating the company's versatility and track record of producing high-quality products across a wide variety of segments and sectors.

The Good Design Award is a design award from Japan that recognizes innovative designs capable of enriching peoples' lives. It screens a wide number of products in search of those which push the frontiers of what design is capable of doing, then promotes these products to the world at large in order to foster the next waves of innovation. Ultimately, the award aims to help create a society "where everyone can lead a rich and creative life."

"It's exciting to see that our first iteration of the Acer Aspire Vero, for which our objective was to achieve a balance of sustainability and stylish design, has already earned such a prestigious award," said Tiffany Huang, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "These Good Design awards add to the list of accolades earned by Acer products in 2021, covering everything from packaging design to commercial monitors and creator workstations."

Acer Aspire Vero Green Laptop

The first manifestation of Acer's Earthion mission, the Acer Aspire Vero is Acer's first step towards pioneering a fully green PC. These sustainable ideals are apparent throughout the laptop: Its chassis features 30% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic, it ships in award-winning 100% recyclable packaging, and its VeroSense™ software gives users control over their energy expenditure, letting them choose usage modes that optimize energy efficiency and battery life. Additionally, the laptop is easy to repair and upgrade.

Striking a balance between design language that is both attractive and sustainable, the Aspire Vero achieves its iconic look by contrasting the chassis' natural grey color with a splattering of yellow pigment dots for accent-all paint-free. A textured surface makes the green PC easier to hold and helps it to further stand out in the crowd, while a laser-engraved finishing gives it a crisp and premium look, replacing most sticker labels in the process.

Acer Chromebook Spin 512

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 is a Chromebook for education that has been designed from the bottom-up to fit into and enhance students' daily lives. This begins with a 3:2 aspect ratio display that offers 18% more vertical screen space than the more common 16:9 aspect ratio, letting students do more before needing to scroll. Furthermore, its convertible nature empowers students to adapt to the situation at hand: clamshell for taking notes, tablet mode for reading documents, tent mode for maximizing desk space and display mode for group work. The Chromebook also includes an 8 MP MIPI world-facing camera, enabling students to take pictures and record videos of their school projects.

Just as important but less visible, the Chromebook features Acer Antimicrobial Design, including an Antimicrobial[1] Corning® Gorilla® Glass display in addition to an antimicrobial solution on its keyboard, touchpad and palm-rest surface, helping to keep it clean even without special care or cleaning. From there, a number of thoughtful design decisions helped earn the Chromebook a MIL-STD 810H[2] certification, so it can stand up to the wear and tear of daily student life.

Acer CB273U Display

The Acer CB273U is a commercial-grade monitor that incorporates a docking display to become a complete workspace, eliminating clutter and streamlining the process of getting set up for users who regularly work from multiple locations. It leverages a USB Type-C PD 90W port that enables users to mirror a device's screen, charge it and transfer data-simultaneously, with a single cord. The display also includes an RJ45 port. For further convenience, built-in KVM switch functionality allows users to switch between multiple devices without needing to swap out their peripherals.

Further enhancing the viewing experience, the monitor features an ergonomic design that lets users adjust tilt, swivel, height and pivot. Once the perfect angle is found, a host of Acer VisionCare 2.0 features such as BlueLightShield Pro and Acer Flicker-less provide a more comfortable viewing experience. In addition to a TÜV/Eyesafe Certification, the Acer CB273U also boasts a number of green certifications, such as ENERGY STAR®, TCO and EPEAT.

Pricing and Availability

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Acer Antimicrobial Design may vary depending on models/region. All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass and silver ion antimicrobial technology do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit. The antimicrobial protection is limited to the touch surface. Products featuring Acer Antimicrobial 360 Design have implemented the antimicrobial solutions on high-touch surfaces and most of the exterior area.

[2] MIL-STD-810H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty.