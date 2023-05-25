Advanced search
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-23
30.80 TWD   +0.16%
09:10aAcer Incorporated : Unveils its First Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Made with PCR Materials
PU
09:10aAcer Incorporated : Expands Support for SpatialLabs Developers with Suite of Tools that Enable Stereoscopic 3D Experiences
PU
05/23Acer Incorporated : Slavery and human trafficking statement
PU
Acer Incorporated : Expands Support for SpatialLabs Developers with Suite of Tools that Enable Stereoscopic 3D Experiences

05/25/2023 | 09:10am EDT
Acer Expands Support for SpatialLabs Developers with Suite of Tools that Enable Stereoscopic 3D Experiences

The SpatialLabs Unity plug-in, Acer OpenXR runtime, and Acer SteamVR Bridge provide easy portability for stereo 3D and Extend Reality (XR) content and applications on Acer SpatialLabs Pro devices

May 25, 2023

TAIPEI (May 25, 2023) Acer today announced an expansion of developer tools for its industry-leading SpatialLabs technology, providing more avenues to develop glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D experiences on Acer SpatialLabs Pro devices. With its new Unity plug-in support, developers from various industries and practices can utilize SpatialLabs Pro devices when creating stereo 3D content and applications. Acer's OpenXR runtime for SpatialLabs has been certified, enabling developers to use OpenXR protocols when building stereo 3D content and applications on SpatialLabs' commercial displays. The Acer SteamVR Bridge helps unlock the potential of stereo 3D for VR application developers to deliver enhanced immersive experiences when using SpatialLabs Pro devices.

Pro Suite Developer Program: Unity Plug-in

Acer has launched its support for the Unity plug-in, extending its reach to more creators across various fields, including education, architecture, construction, medicine, and more, alongside the Unreal plug-in. As a widely used platform for creating stereo 3D content and applications, more professional developers can take advantage of the Unity plug-in's existing tools and verticals to enhance their experiences and help present their models in their true 3D form on Acer SpatialLabs Pro Devices, without the need for specialized glasses.

Acer OpenXR Runtime

Acer has successfully reached conformance for its OpenXR Runtime, making SpatialLabs Pro devices conformant with OpenXR. As a long-standing member and contributor of the Khronos OpenXR working group, Acer embraces open standards and is committed to building an accessible ecosystem for its hardware solutions.

Acer's latest milestone benefits the extended reality (XR) developer community by unlocking additional device choices to showcase their creations with high-resolution, glasses-free stereoscopic 3D. Content and application creators may enjoy the synergy of OpenXR's cross-platform, high-performance API for faster innovation and Acer's extensive experience in delivering immersive, stereoscopic 3D visuals through its SpatialLabs solution. The OpenXR runtime is also made available for Acer SpatialLabs Pro device users to utilize OpenXR-compatible applications such as Autodesk VRED, and Blender.

Acer SteamVR Bridge

With the availability of Acer's proprietary SteamVR Bridge driver, developers of VR applications, ranging from virtual tours to art exhibits, and educational content, can convert their creations on Acer's SpatialLabs Pro devices to deliver captivating imagery and clarity to users without the need for VR headsets. SpatialLabs Pro device users may also leverage the Acer SteamVR Bridge with NVIDIA Omniverseto streamline workflows and broaden their viewing options for enhanced stereo 3D projection of complex graphics, visual effects, and simulations.

Visit the SpatialLabs Developer site for more information on the latest updates and experience the SpatialLabs Pro devices firsthand as it will be on display at COMPUTEX from May 30 to June 2, 2023 at Booth no. M0820, 4F, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan.

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
