Employees

Although 100% of Acer employees are currently paid above the local living wage standard, we conduct annual reviews to ensure that everyone is paid above the living wage standard.

Suppliers

We are committed that at least 75% of our Tier 1 suppliers pay the wage at the local living wage level by 2025, and at least

80% of them by 2030. To fulﬁll our commitment to closing the gap, suppliers pay the wage below the living wage have been asked to submit action improvement plans and achieve their targets within the required commitment time frame. Acer conducts an annual stock-take of all suppliers in the ﬁrst quarter of each year to keep track of progress. We are committed to maintaining our business relationships even though the supplier may drive up the cost of services.

Contractors

We are committed to ensuring that at least 70% of our contractors will pay the wage at the local standard living wage level by 2025, and at least 80% by 2030. To fulﬁll our commitment to closing the gap, we have asked contractors with below-standard living wages to submit action improvement plans and achieve their goals within the required timeframe. Acer conducts annual reviews of all contractors in the ﬁrst quarter of each year to keep track of progress. We are committed to maintaining our business relationships even though contractor may drive up the cost of services because they increase the wage.