Acer Incorporated : Material resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:00:17
Subject
Material resolutions of the Company's 2022
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Acknowledged Discussion Proposal of Profit & Loss Appropriation for
the Year 2021
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the Proposal of the Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements and
Business Report for the Year 2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the Proposal of the Amendments to Regulations for the Conduct
of Shareholders' Meetings and Procedures for Acquiring or Disposing
of Assets
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None