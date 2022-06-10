Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Acer Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
28.40 TWD   -0.53%
05:12aACER INCORPORATED : Material resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02:12aACER INCORPORATED : Reports May Consolidated Revenues at NT$22.18 Billion, Up 15.4% Month-on-Month
PU
06/09Predator Race Cup 2022 International Final Live on Twitch - June 14, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acer Incorporated : Material resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:00:17
Subject 
 Material resolutions of the Company's 2022
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Acknowledged Discussion Proposal of Profit & Loss Appropriation for
the Year 2021
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the Proposal of the Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements and
Business Report for the Year 2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the Proposal of the Amendments to Regulations for the Conduct
of Shareholders' Meetings and Procedures for Acquiring or Disposing
of Assets
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACER INCORPORATED
05:12aACER INCORPORATED : Material resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
02:12aACER INCORPORATED : Reports May Consolidated Revenues at NT$22.18 Billion, Up 15.4% Month-..
PU
06/09Predator Race Cup 2022 International Final Live on Twitch - June 14, 2022
GL
06/08Just Kitchen Enters India via Virtual Kitchen Services Agreement with Kitchens Centre
MT
05/23SLIDES : Acer Business update May 2022
PU
05/20Acer Production Gets Hit By China Lockdowns
MT
05/18Acer Announces New Swift 3 OLED Laptop with 12Th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors
CI
05/11Acer's Revenue Slumps 22.9% in April
MT
05/10Acer Incorporated Announces Un-Audited Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date End..
CI
05/10Acer Incorporated acquired Protrade Global Limited.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACER INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 311 B 10 537 M 10 537 M
Net income 2022 8 114 M 275 M 275 M
Net cash 2022 43 421 M 1 472 M 1 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 85 231 M 2 880 M 2 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 240
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart ACER INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Acer Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,40 TWD
Average target price 24,94 TWD
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Chen Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Yi Ju Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Jui Chuan Chang Chief Technology Officer
Tiffany Tair-Fen Huang Co-Chief Operating Officer
Shu Kuo Kao Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER INCORPORATED-6.73%2 904
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.-14.89%10 477
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-10.97%9 177
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.-4.96%3 426
INVENTEC CORPORATION3.21%3 167
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.59%932