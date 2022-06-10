Acer Incorporated : Material resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Acknowledged Discussion Proposal of Profit & Loss Appropriation for the Year 2021 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the Proposal of the Amendments to Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements and Business Report for the Year 2021 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the Proposal of the Amendments to Regulations for the Conduct of Shareholders' Meetings and Procedures for Acquiring or Disposing of Assets 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None