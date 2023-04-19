Acer Incorporated : Meeting Announcement

Subject: 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting (the "GSM") of Acer Inc. (the "Company") to be convened in accordance with the Company Law, Securities and Exchange Law and the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors on March 16, 2023.
Report on the Distribution of Cash Dividend, Execution of Employees' Profit Sharing Bonus and Board Directors' Compensation for the Year 2022
Report on the status of shareholders' diversification of Acer subsidiaries' shares is planned to be listed on TWSE or TPEX
Report on the unsecured corporate bonds of Acer Inc.
II. Election Items
To Elect Seven Directors (Including Four Independent Directors) of the Company
Proposed Items for Ratification and Discussion
Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements, Business Report and Profit Distribution Statement for the Year 2022
To Approve the listing application of the Company's subsidiary, WINKING
ENTERTAINMENT LTD, on the overseas stock market
To Release Non-Compete Restrictions on Newly-Elected Directors and their Representatives
IV. Extemporary Motion
5. In accordance with Article 165 of the Company Act, the registration of stock transferring to be suspended from April 8th, 2023 to June 6th, 2023.
Under the provisions of the Company Act, any shareholders representing no less than 1% of the Company's share capital may submit substantiated proposals and the candidate nomination of Directors (including Independent Directors) in respect of the General Shareholders' Meeting via certified notice which shall be received at the Shareholders' Service Office (7F-5, No. 369, Fuxing N. Rd., Taipei City) from 9:00 March 28th, 2023 until 17:00 April 7th, 2023. Any other relevant matters shall be handled and publicly announced in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
In addition to this announcement, a meeting notice will be mailed to each shareholder 30 days prior to the date of GSM. Any shareholder who does not receive the meeting notice may contact Acer Shareholders' Service Office (Tel.:02-27195000).
Pursuant to Article 26-2 of the Securities and Exchange Act, the shareholders' meeting notice which given 30 days prior to whom owns less than 1,000 shares of the Company may be effected by means of public announcement; and to comply with Section 3 of Article 183 of the Company Act, the distribution of the meeting minutes to all shareholders within 20 days after the meeting closed could be effected by means of public announcement as well.
The Company will be elect 7 directors (3 ordinary directors and 4 independent directors) during 2023 GSM. The election will adopt candidates nomination system, please refer to MOPS(https://mops.twse.com.tw) for the list of directors candidates.
Shareholders may exercise their voting rights electronically through TDCC STOCKVOTE(https://www.stockvote.com.tw)during the period from May 6th to June 3rd, 2023.