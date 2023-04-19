Acer Incorporated : Meeting Announcement

Acer Inc.

General Shareholders' Meeting 2023

(Translation)

Subject: 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting (the "GSM") of Acer Inc. (the "Company") to be convened in accordance with the Company Law, Securities and Exchange Law and the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors on March 16, 2023.

Announcements:

Time:

9:00 am, June 6 (Tuesday), 2023 Venue ：

Aspire Resort (No. 428, Kewang Rd., Longtan District, Taoyuan City), Type:

Physical shareholders meeting

4. The Agenda of 2023 GSM:

I. Report Items

Business Report for the Year 2022 Audit Committee Report Report on the Distribution of Cash Dividend, Execution of Employees' Profit Sharing Bonus and Board Directors' Compensation for the Year 2022 Report on the status of shareholders' diversification of Acer subsidiaries' shares is planned to be listed on TWSE or TPEX Report on the unsecured corporate bonds of Acer Inc.

II. Election Items

To Elect Seven Directors (Including Four Independent Directors) of the Company

Proposed Items for Ratification and Discussion Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements, Business Report and Profit Distribution Statement for the Year 2022 To Approve the listing application of the Company's subsidiary, WINKING

ENTERTAINMENT LTD, on the overseas stock market To Release Non-Compete Restrictions on Newly-Elected Directors and their Representatives

IV. Extemporary Motion

5. In accordance with Article 165 of the Company Act, the registration of stock transferring to be suspended from April 8th, 2023 to June 6th, 2023.