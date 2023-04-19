Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Acer Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
29.30 TWD   -0.34%
04:50aAcer Incorporated : Meeting Announcement
PU
04/11Acer Inc. Announces Consolidated Revenue Results for March 2023 and Preliminary Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
04/06Esl Faceit Group And Acer Expand Collaboration To Premier Counter-strike : Global Offensive and Dota 2 Competitions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Acer Incorporated : Meeting Announcement

04/19/2023 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acer Inc.

General Shareholders' Meeting 2023

(Translation)

Subject: 2023 General Shareholders' Meeting (the "GSM") of Acer Inc. (the "Company") to be convened in accordance with the Company Law, Securities and Exchange Law and the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors on March 16, 2023.

Announcements:

  1. Time:
    9:00 am, June 6 (Tuesday), 2023
  2. Venue
    Aspire Resort (No. 428, Kewang Rd., Longtan District, Taoyuan City),
  3. Type:

Physical shareholders meeting

4. The Agenda of 2023 GSM:

I. Report Items

  1. Business Report for the Year 2022
  2. Audit Committee Report
  3. Report on the Distribution of Cash Dividend, Execution of Employees' Profit Sharing Bonus and Board Directors' Compensation for the Year 2022
  4. Report on the status of shareholders' diversification of Acer subsidiaries' shares is planned to be listed on TWSE or TPEX
  5. Report on the unsecured corporate bonds of Acer Inc.

II. Election Items

To Elect Seven Directors (Including Four Independent Directors) of the Company

  1. Proposed Items for Ratification and Discussion
    1. Ratification Proposal of the Financial Statements, Business Report and Profit Distribution Statement for the Year 2022
    2. To Approve the listing application of the Company's subsidiary, WINKING
      ENTERTAINMENT LTD, on the overseas stock market
    3. To Release Non-Compete Restrictions on Newly-Elected Directors and their Representatives

IV. Extemporary Motion

5. In accordance with Article 165 of the Company Act, the registration of stock transferring to be suspended from April 8th, 2023 to June 6th, 2023.

  1. Under the provisions of the Company Act, any shareholders representing no less than 1% of the Company's share capital may submit substantiated proposals and the candidate nomination of Directors (including Independent Directors) in respect of the General Shareholders' Meeting via certified notice which shall be received at the Shareholders' Service Office (7F-5, No. 369, Fuxing N. Rd., Taipei City) from 9:00 March 28th, 2023 until 17:00 April 7th, 2023. Any other relevant matters shall be handled and publicly announced in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.
  2. In addition to this announcement, a meeting notice will be mailed to each shareholder 30 days prior to the date of GSM. Any shareholder who does not receive the meeting notice may contact Acer Shareholders' Service Office (Tel.:02-27195000).
  3. Pursuant to Article 26-2 of the Securities and Exchange Act, the shareholders' meeting notice which given 30 days prior to whom owns less than 1,000 shares of the Company may be effected by means of public announcement; and to comply with Section 3 of Article 183 of the Company Act, the distribution of the meeting minutes to all shareholders within 20 days after the meeting closed could be effected by means of public announcement as well.
  4. The Company will be elect 7 directors (3 ordinary directors and 4 independent directors) during 2023 GSM. The election will adopt candidates nomination system, please refer to MOPS (https://mops.twse.com.tw) for the list of directors candidates.
  5. Shareholders may exercise their voting rights electronically through TDCC STOCKVOTE (https://www.stockvote.com.tw)during the period from May 6th to June 3rd, 2023.

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACER INCORPORATED
04:50aAcer Incorporated : Meeting Announcement
PU
04/11Acer Inc. Announces Consolidated Revenue Results for March 2023 and Preliminary Revenue..
CI
04/06Esl Faceit Group And Acer Expand Col : Global Offensive and Dota 2 Competitions
PU
03/20Acer Incorporated : Enters E-bike Market with AI-driven “ebii”, Designed for U..
PU
03/17Acer Books NT$832 Million Loss in Q4
MT
03/16Acer Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16Acer Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16Acer Inc. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on August 3, 2023
CI
03/16Acer Incorporated Appoints Yuri, Kure as Members of Remuneration Committee
CI
03/16Acer Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 240 B 7 872 M 7 872 M
Net income 2023 4 944 M 162 M 162 M
Net cash 2023 54 089 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 4,55%
Capitalization 87 932 M 2 880 M 2 880 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 240
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart ACER INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Acer Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,30 TWD
Average target price 17,36 TWD
Spread / Average Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Chen Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Emmanuel Pierre Marie Fromont President
Yi Ju Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Jui Chuan Chang Chief Technology Officer
Tiffany Tair-Fen Huang Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER INCORPORATED24.42%2 880
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.14.25%10 426
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.12.08%9 452
INVENTEC CORPORATION22.67%3 783
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.9.11%3 589
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION33.41%1 164
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer