Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Acer Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
23.65 TWD   +0.42%
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Debuts New Swift Go, a Thin-and-Light Laptop with OLED Display
PU
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Ushers In New Nitro Laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs
PU
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Expands ChromeOS Offering with Chromebox CXI5 and Add-In-One 24
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Acer Incorporated : Pushes Limits of 3D Gaming with 3D Ultra Mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame

01/03/2023 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Acer Pushes Limits of 3D Gaming with 3D Ultra Mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame

Acer's SpatialLabs TrueGame stereoscopic 3D technology features new 3D Ultra mode, amplified stereo 3D rendering support, and newly launched game profiles to be enjoyed

January 3, 2023

Editor's Summary

  • The 3D Ultra mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame allows gamers to venture deeper into the world of 3D gaming in addition to the 3D+ gaming mode
  • Gamers can customize stereo 3D effects based on their visual and performance preferences with its 3D Sense feature
  • SpatialLabs TrueGame application unlocks one-click stereoscopic 3D gameplay and access to AAA titles such as God of War, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Octopath Traveler, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Psychonauts 2
  • New TrueGame forum in SpatialLabs Community for gamers to exchange ideas and experiences

LAS VEGAS (January 3, 2023) Acer today announced a major update to its SpatialLabs TrueGame, the glasses-free 3D gaming application, with the addition of a 3D Ultra mode. The new feature offers gamers the ultimate 3D gaming experience with its enhanced stereo rendering capabilities, projecting images with depth and life-like 3D geometry. SpatialLabs TrueGame was designed for gamers who love to explore and lose themselves in immersive gameplay, serving as a medium to explore and experience new realities when they set off on their quests for treasure and glory.

The new update also includes 3D Sense, a collection of 3D stereo effect configurations to match the players' preferences in terms of visual details, effects, and 3D depth intensity. TrueGame allows the game to be presented in a way that is tailored for different players and continues to support game titles with new profiles added every month, including today's list of AAA titles and former top classics that users can enjoy in their full 3D glory.

"Game development is an art form that calls on developers to bring their dreams into amazingly realistic and enchanting 3D worlds. It is an endeavor that requires an enormous investment of time and creativity." said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "The viewing experiences of today's gamers are greatly limited with 2D display devices. This changes with SpatialLabs TrueGame as we continue to push the envelope of the 3D gaming experience by adding full geometric 3D and unleashing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology."

SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra -The Ultimate 3D Gaming Experience

The SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra mode provides a fresh experience of stereoscopic 3D performance to the world of gaming, letting players dive deep into a new realm of 3D entertainment. It utilizes the combination of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring eye-popping 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life. Users can instantly enjoy stereoscopic 3D gaming with a click of a button, as its patented One-click Game Play function allows TrueGame to automatically launch installed games with their pre-configured 3D profiles. With SpatialLabs TrueGame leveraging the information developers include about shaders and 3D geometry in games, the 3D Ultra mode's addition of a second virtual camera offers a 3D immersion experience unlike any other.

Game profiles that support the new TrueGame 3D Ultra mode include the latest AAA titles and a list of popular game titles to be explored. With the ease-of-use of the TrueGame application and the addition of the optimized 3D Ultra profile, 3D enthusiasts can easily enjoy a smoother and wider range of glasses-free stereoscopic 3D effects, specifically developed for each individual game title. TrueGame players and 3D gaming fanatics can also engage with one another on the SpatialLabs Community's TrueGame forum, an open space where they can express their ideas, share their experiences, and learn from fellow gamers.

Availability

The 3D Ultra mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame will go live by a software update at the end of January 2023. It also supports the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and the Acer SpatialLabs View display.

Exact specifications and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the [email protected] ​ press room to see all announcements.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACER INCORPORATED
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Debuts New Swift Go, a Thin-and-Light Laptop with OLED Display
PU
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Ushers In New Nitro Laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and NV..
PU
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Expands ChromeOS Offering with Chromebox CXI5 and Add-In-One 24
PU
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Boosts its Gaming Portfolio with New Predator Laptops and Monitors
PU
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Unveils the eKinekt Bike Desk to Empower Active and Sustainable Lifest..
PU
12:08pAcer Incorporated : Pushes Limits of 3D Gaming with 3D Ultra Mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame
PU
2022Acer Inc. Announces the Resignation of Dr. Simon Chang as Independent Director
CI
2022Acer Logs 4.7% Monthly Increase in November Revenue
MT
2022Acer Incorporated Reports Un-Audited Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended..
CI
2022Acer Incorporated Appoints Connie Lee as Chief Information Security Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 280 B 9 091 M 9 091 M
Net income 2022 6 744 M 219 M 219 M
Net cash 2022 40 412 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 6,74%
Capitalization 70 976 M 2 307 M 2 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 7 240
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart ACER INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Acer Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,65 TWD
Average target price 16,34 TWD
Spread / Average Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Chen Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Yi Ju Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Jui Chuan Chang Chief Technology Officer
Tiffany Tair-Fen Huang Co-Chief Operating Officer
Shu Kuo Kao Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER INCORPORATED0.42%2 297
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.0.00%9 058
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.0.00%8 369
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.0.00%3 264
INVENTEC CORPORATION0.00%3 061
GETAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.00%863