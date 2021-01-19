Acer Incorporated : Releases Pair of New 11-inch Chromebooks for Education

Editor's Summary

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (January 19, 2020) Acer today announced a pair of new 11-inch Chromebooks for the education market with well-rounded features intended to make it as easy as possible for a school to go digital: military durability standards let parents trust that the devices are reliable, Zero-touch enrollment makes it easy for IT to roll them out, and students will enjoy the intuitive responsiveness of Chrome OS.

Acer Chromebook 511 - Learning Without Borders

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C741L) is an 11.6-inch notebook computer that simplifies the process of establishing a digital learning environment, including a number of features that will benefit both the students using the devices and the school administrators rolling them out. The Qualcomm®Snapdragon™7c compute platform allows for up to 20 hours[3] of battery life between charges on top of offering an efficient performance to keep up with students' learning needs. Utilizing Snapdragon 7c, the Acer Chromebook 511 also delivers built-in 4G LTE connectivity to help protect the security of users' data and to provide fast, reliable access to learning apps in the cloud - enabling students to take the classroom with them and learn from virtually anywhere. Weighing in at just 1.3kg (2.87 lbs), this thin and light device is portable enough for students of all ages to easily transport between classes.

Equipped with a MIL-STD 810H[1], [2] tested and impact-resistant chassis, the Acer Chromebook 511 is more than capable of shrugging off daily wear and tear, whether it's a bump or elbows resting on a desk. The Acer Chromebook 511 also features widened brackets and reinforced I/O ports that help it stand up to rough handling, while a unique drainage system built into its keyboard helps to protect the device's internals from accidental spills[4]. As a final touch, mechanically anchored keys serve to keep keys where they should be and facilitate easier repairs for IT personnel.

With Zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship both the Acer Chromebook 511 and Acer Chromebook 311, which will automatically enroll into school administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet.

Acer Chromebook 311 - Built to Survive the School Day

Made especially for K-12 students and those supervising them, the Acer Chromebook 311 (C722) is a reliable device with a MediaTek MT8183 processor designed around a number of industrial durability and safety standards. Compliant with the MIL-STD 810H[1], [2] standard, the device can survive falls of up to 122 cm (48.03 in) and withstand up to 60 kg (132.28 lbs) of downward force, feats accomplished with shock-absorbent bumpers and an enhanced interior design. Special attention was paid to the Chromebook's keyboard, a uniquely vulnerable area that receives significant wear and tear. It is capable of withstanding up to 330 ml (11.6 fl oz) of water, and its keys have been mechanically anchored with two wings that extend out under the chassis, protecting them from removal by restless hands and sticky fingers.

Striving to create a device that not only was capable of surviving the mishaps of a typical school day but was also suitable for more vulnerable young learners, Acer built the Acer Chromebook 311 (and Acer Chromebook 511) in compliance with a pair of leading toy safety standards. Plastic coatings on the computer have been strictly tested and certified under the ASTM F963-16[5] Toy Safety Standard and the device also meets the UL/IEC 60950-1[6] standard, covering everything from chemical and material safety to sharp edges to ensure that the Acer Chromebook 311 is safe and suitable for use by younger children.

Ultimately, the Acer Chromebook 311 offers durability and peace of mind so that users can spend less time worrying about the device and more about what really matters: learning. The Chromebook features up to 20 hours[3] of battery life so that it's capable of getting through the school day and back home with young learners. It also includes a number of features to enhance collaborative learning, such as an optional touch screen[7], an HDR webcam with a wide field-of-view for online classes and all the advantages of Chrome OS: quicker boot times, an easy-to-use interface, built-in malware protection, access to millions of Android™ apps on Google Play™, and much more.

App Support

The new Acer Chromebook 511 and Acer Chromebook 311 both support apps via Google Play and web based apps, so customers will have access to all the apps they love for productivity, creativity, services and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C741L) will be available in North America in April starting at USD 399.99; and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 399.

The Acer Chromebook 311 (C722) will be available in North America in January starting at USD 299.99; and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 269.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F.

[2] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810H for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand.

[3] Battery life may vary depending on model and configuration. Based on Google power_LoadTest. Up to 20 hours with 48 Wh battery, and up to 15 hours with 36Wh battery

[4] Up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water

[5] Plastic coatings used on Acer Chromebook Spin 311 surface have been strictly tested and certified under ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety Standard and Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPCIA) of 2008. For more information visit: https://standardscatalog.ul.com/standards/en/standard_60950-1_2

[6] Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is designed and tested to meet UL/IEC 60950-1 safety standard, investigated by UL 696 safety electric toys and meets the ASTM F963 toy safety for kids over 3 years old. For more information visit: https://www.astm.org/Standards/F963.htm

[7] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region.



