    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-23
30.80 TWD   +0.16%
09:10aAcer Incorporated : Unveils its First Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Made with PCR Materials
PU
09:10aAcer Incorporated : Expands Support for SpatialLabs Developers with Suite of Tools that Enable Stereoscopic 3D Experiences
PU
05/23Acer Incorporated : Slavery and human trafficking statement
PU
Acer Incorporated : Unveils its First Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Made with PCR Materials

05/25/2023 | 09:10am EDT
Acer Unveils its First Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Made with PCR Materials

Acer Connect Vero W6m hits peak speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps with tri-band AXE7800 throughput while featuring 30% PCR plastic in its casing and a dedicated Eco mode, combining high performance and energy efficiency

May 25, 2023

TAIPEI (May 25, 2023) Acer today unveiled the Acer Connect Vero W6m mesh router, its first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E router that incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its chassis and features an Eco mode for efficient energy consumption. The router is powered by a quad-core 2 GHz processor and includes a bundle of enhanced connectivity, coverage, and security features, including Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band AXE7800[1,2] capability.

"We are thrilled to expand Acer's portfolio of network devices with the launch of the Acer Connect Vero W6m Wi-Fi 6E mesh router, engineered with support for Wi-Fi 6E tri-band connectivity to provide swift and secure connections with vast network coverage within any home or office locations," said Wayne Ma, General Manger, IoB, Acer Inc. "The performance-driven router is also the latest addition to our growing Vero line of eco-conscious products, embodying Acer's commitment to fulfilling its environmental responsibility and helping minimize carbon footprint."

Fast and Seamless Wi-Fi 6E Connections

The Acer Connect Vero W6m, Acer's first eco-friendly router, comes with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and conforms with security standards set by the European Commission's Radio Equipment Directive. Capable of supporting Wi-Fi 6E Triband (2.4 GHz/5 GHz/6 GHz[1,2]) AXE7800 throughput, the device provides speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps to deliver fast, stable internet connections when online. The Wi-Fi 6E router can also be paired with up to 4 units and features impressive network ranges of up to 465 m2 on a dual mesh system and up to 930 m2 on a quad mesh system to help eliminate dead spots in larger coverage areas[1,3]. Powered by a MediaTek quad-core 2 GHz A53 processor with 1 GB LPDDR RAM and 4 GB memory capacity, the Acer Connect Vero W6m is engineered to keep up with high-bandwidth requirements.

The Wi-Fi 6E router also gives great importance to data protection and security as it is the first router to pass EU EN 303 645 (RED) Cyber Security Standards. Along with Acer's portfolio of performance-focused routers, including the Predator Connect W6 and Predator Connect W6d, the addition of the Vero Connect W6m router conveys its commitment to providing innovative connectivity devices that deliver quality and secure network connections for all types of users.

Eco-Conscious Inside and Out

Designed with the environment in mind, Acer's commitment to reducing CO2 emissions is reflected in every aspect of the device, from its chassis to energy-efficient features. It also utilizes 100% recyclable paper in its packaging.

The Acer Connect Vero W6m's minimalistic and compact aesthetic is made with 30% PCR plastic and painted with a cobblestone gray finish to let it blend in with any office or home setup. The dedicated Eco mode function optimizes the router's power consumption, along with other connected devices by managing their sleep time when not in use and efficiently regulating its data frequency distribution.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the Computex press room to see all announcements.

[1] Network and environmental conditions (including but not limited to network traffic volume, device capabilities, and building construction) may affect actual data throughput and wireless coverage.
​[2] The 6 GHz band is limited to indoor use only and requires clients that support the Wi-Fi 6E standard.
​[3] Single-unit coverage is 280 sqm. Four-unit coverage is 930 sqm.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
