TAIPEI (June 3, 2024) Acer announced that its Swift series of thin-and-light laptops will feature models with the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series laptop processors, beginning in Q3 2024. Stacked with more CPU and GPU cores made available in this class of AMD-powered PCs, and equipped with an ultra-efficient NPU, the AMD processors come ready to deliver revolutionary speed and performance on Acer's new wave of AI PC offerings. The new models will receive a free update to Copilot+ PC experiences[1] when available.

"AI is continuing to reshape our customers' expectations for PCs across gaming, content creation, professional and everyday use," said Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. "With AMD, we are delivering more AI-enabled experiences to our customers with unprecedented power and performance. In the coming months, we are excited to announce new systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors."

"We're excited to partner with Acer across their thin-and-light next generation AI PCs." said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and GM, Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "We are creating a new category of AI PCs with Acer featuring our 3rd generation AMD Ryzen AI processors with the world's most powerful NPU with 50 TOPS, the world's fastest APU[2] with next-gen Zen 5 architecture, and the world's best graphics for gaming."

Based on the new high-performance "Zen 5" architecture, AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors with up to 12 high-performance cores and 24 threads are projected to deliver next-level performance for ultrathin laptops. As part of AMD Ryzen™ AI, the new processors leverage new AMD XDNA™ 2 technology to provide up to 50+ NPU TOPS of AI processing performance[3] allowing users to deploy AI capabilities locally and run generative AI applications, Large Language Models, and AI assistants directly on upcoming Acer Swift laptops. In turn, users will be able to maximize their creativity and productivity without the need for internet access and without sacrificing battery life.

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are optimized for lower power consumption and excellent battery life even on heavy computing workloads, plus an offering of up to 36 MB cache for accelerated productivity and responsiveness. Built-in AMD Radeon™ 800M graphics also provide high-resolution display support and accelerated encoding with or without a discrete graphic card[4].

​

[1] ​ Requires free updates when available. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/nextgenaipcs

​[2] Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance Labs using Cinebench R24 and Geekbench 6 benchmarks. Configuration for AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processors (45W and 54W): AMD reference board, Radeon™ 890M graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Configuration for AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor (45W): ASUS Vivobook S16, Radeon™ 780M graphics, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Configuration for Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (45W): MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11. Class of processor is defined as x86 processor with similar TDP. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. STX-11. ​ ​

​[3] Ryzen™ AI is defined as the combination of a dedicated AI engine, AMD Radeon™ graphics engine, and Ryzen processor cores that enable AI capabilities. OEM and ISV enablement is required, and certain AI features may not yet be optimized for Ryzen AI processors. Ryzen AI is compatible with AMD Ryzen 7040 and 8040 Series processors except Ryzen 5 7540U, Ryzen 5 8540U, Ryzen 3 7440U, and Ryzen 3 8440U processors. Please check with your system manufacturer for feature availability prior to purchase. GD-220a.

​[4] Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players. GD-176.