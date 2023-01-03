Advanced search
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
23.65 TWD   +0.42%
Acer Incorporated : Ushers In New Nitro Laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

01/03/2023 | 12:08pm EST
Acer Ushers In New Nitro Laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

January 3, 2023

Editor's Summary

  • The Acer Nitro gaming laptop line gets a significant upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs
  • Available with a 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA display or a 17.3-inch FHD/QHD display, the new Nitro laptops feature up to 2 TB of storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 memory
  • The new laptops have dual fans, four fan outlets located at their sides and rear, upper air intake, and are further supported by liquid metal thermal grease to aid cooling over intense gaming periods

LAS VEGAS (January 3, 2023) Acer today introduced a suite of powerful new Nitro gaming laptops, featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs. Aimed at casual gamers who are ready for enhanced gameplay, extra features, and a more immersive experience, the new 16-inch and 17-inch Acer Nitro laptops come in more compact, thinner, and lighter form factors with higher screen-to-body ratios. Whether it's exploring the ever-growing catalog of game titles or editing montages of gameplay videos, the Nitro's solid construction and powerful performance lead users to experience a new level of gaming.

The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are powered by the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture which delivers a quantum leap in both performance and AI-powered graphics. Gamers can experience lifelike virtual worlds with ray tracing, massively boost performance with DLSS 3, and get a competitive edge with Reflex.

Acer Nitro 16

The new Nitro 16 (AN16-51) gaming laptop comes with a 5% larger screen area than its predecessor and features an upgraded 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate that supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, allowing users to dynamically switch between the integrated graphics and discrete graphics without having to reboot. It comes with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and keeps colors bright with 100% sRGB color gamut support and a boosted 84% screen-to-body ratio for a more attractive viewing experience.

Acer Nitro 17

Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, the Nitro 17's power is enveloped in a chassis that weighs less than 3 kg and comes in a slim 400.20 x 293.25 x 27.9/28.9 mm design. The 17.3-inch laptop comes with multiple display options, with either a FHD display with 144 Hz or 165 Hz refresh rates, or a quad high-definition display (QHD) with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It also offers a large touchpad (125.0 mm x 81.6 mm), an 81% screen-to-body ratio, and an RGB 4-zone backlit keyboard to add some flair to the gaming experience.

The new Windows 11-based Acer Nitro laptops come with up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz memory, and up to a massive 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage so players can save more games, movies, and streaming footage on hand. Both laptops also come with one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, giving gamers access to hundreds of popular PC titles.

These Nitro devices have dual fans, four fan outlets located at their sides and rear, upper air intake, and are further supported by liquid metal thermal grease to aid cooling over intense gaming periods. They each come installed with NitroSense software and a dedicated NitroSense key, allowing users to monitor their systems' temperatures, as well as adjust fan speed and power performance settings to keep the hardware running as cool as possible.

Each model comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro and is Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i enabled to provide more bandwidth. To heighten the gameplay and streaming experience, these laptops feature an HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X® Ultra audio so players can fully immerse themselves in lush soundscapes. The new Nitro gaming laptops also possess a range of superb connectivity options with a HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports supporting Power Delivery, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with one that allows for offline charging. ​

Price and Availability

The Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 1,499, and in China in May, starting at RMB 6,599.

The Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,199.99; and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 1,599.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the [email protected] ​ press room to see all announcements.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
