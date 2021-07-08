Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Acer Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Acer Incorporated : Reports June Consolidated Revenues at NT$30.02 Billion, the Highest in Seven Years

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
TAIPEI, TAIWAN (July 8, 2021) Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$30.02 billion, the highest in seven years, growing 16.9% year-on-year (YoY), or by 21.0% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the second quarter 2021 reached NT$79.78 billion, up 21.7% YoY or 11.5% quarter-on-quarter. For year-to-June, consolidated revenues were NT$151.33 billion with 32.2% YoY growth.

Business highlights among the product lines in the second quarter 2021 include the gaming line[1] that grew by 35.7% YoY, and Chromebooks that grew by 41.8% YoY.

All of Acer's listed subsidiaries have reported separately with YoY revenue growth for the second quarter. The company's strategy to establish multiple business engines continues to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2021: Highpoint Service Network grew 9.1% YoY, Altos Computing grew 24.9% YoY, Acer ITS grew 32.2% YoY, and Acer Gadget Inc. grew 21.4% YoY.

[1] Includes gaming related products and businesses

Corporate CommunicationsAcer Incorporated
  • press@acer.com
  • +886 (2) 26963131

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 313 B 11 183 M 11 183 M
Net income 2021 9 497 M 339 M 339 M
Net cash 2021 43 642 M 1 558 M 1 558 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,16x
Yield 2021 6,96%
Capitalization 85 532 M 3 051 M 3 053 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 240
Free-Float 94,6%
Technical analysis trends ACER INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 28,50 TWD
Average target price 32,41 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Sheng Chen Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Yi Ju Chen Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Jui Chuan Chang Chief Technology Officer
Tiffany Tair-Fen Huang Co-Chief Operating Officer
Shu Kuo Kao Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACER INCORPORATED20.51%3 350
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.10.63%12 057
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.-0.86%9 371
COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC.7.73%3 482
INVENTEC CORPORATION14.17%3 304
GETAC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION9.82%1 158