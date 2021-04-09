Log in
ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
Acer Incorporated : Reports Q1'21 Preliminary Revenue at NT$71.56 Billion, Up 46.5% Year-on-Year

04/09/2021
TAIPEI, TAIWAN (April 9, 2021) Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its preliminary consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2021 at NT$71.56 billion, up 46.5% year-on-year (YoY), and marking the highest quarter of the same period in seven years. Consolidated revenues for March reached NT$27.74 billion, up 36.5% month-on-month and 15.3% YoY.

Business highlights in the first quarter include YoY revenue growth for:

  • Gaming line[1] by 87.6%
  • Chromebooks by 141.1%
  • Commercial notebooks by 87.6%
  • Monitors by 41.8%

Acer's five listed subsidiaries have all announced their first quarter revenues. Other new business engines established have flourished, including Highpoint Service Network Corp. that grew by 37.9% YoY. In smart city solutions, Acer's smart roadside parking solution is bearing fruit and has won the second phase of a tender in Tainan city in Taiwan; its smart water system has begun to roll out across the island; and AOPEN is providing an electric vehicle charging station solution in the US. And in smart medical AI, Acer Healthcare Inc. is progressing well.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

Corporate CommunicationsAcer Incorporated
  • press@acer.com
  • +886 (2) 26963131

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
