Acer Incorporated : Reports Q1'21 Preliminary Revenue at NT$71.56 Billion, Up 46.5% Year-on-Year

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (April 9, 2021) Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its preliminary consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2021 at NT$71.56 billion, up 46.5% year-on-year (YoY), and marking the highest quarter of the same period in seven years. Consolidated revenues for March reached NT$27.74 billion, up 36.5% month-on-month and 15.3% YoY.
Business highlights in the first quarter include YoY revenue growth for:
Acer's five listed subsidiaries have all announced their first quarter revenues. Other new business engines established have flourished, including Highpoint Service Network Corp. that grew by 37.9% YoY. In smart city solutions, Acer's smart roadside parking solution is bearing fruit and has won the second phase of a tender in Tainan city in Taiwan; its smart water system has begun to roll out across the island; and AOPEN is providing an electric vehicle charging station solution in the US. And in smart medical AI, Acer Healthcare Inc. is progressing well.
[1] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors
