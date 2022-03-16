Acer Incorporated : to attend investor meetings

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/21~2022/04/12 2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online virtual conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will attend the following investor meetings to explain the disclose financial results and operational performances. The presentation material for investor meetings is available at MOPS. (1)2022 Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Conference hosted by Merrill Lynch on 3/21/2022. (2)Virtual Hong Kong Summit 2022 hosted by Morgan Stanley on 3/22/2022. (3)TWSE/GS Virtual Taiwan Corporate Day 2022 hosted by TWSE and Goldman Sachs from 4/6/2022 to 4/7/2022. (4)2022 Taiwan Corporate Day hosted by Masterlink Securities on 4/12/2022. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None