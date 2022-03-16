Log in
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
Acer Incorporated : to attend investor meetings

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 17:29:23
Subject 
 Acer to attend investor meetings
Date of events 2022/03/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/21~2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the following investor meetings to explain the
disclose financial results and operational performances.
The presentation material for investor meetings is available at MOPS.
(1)2022 Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Conference hosted by
   Merrill Lynch on 3/21/2022.
(2)Virtual Hong Kong Summit 2022 hosted by Morgan Stanley on 3/22/2022.
(3)TWSE/GS Virtual Taiwan Corporate Day 2022 hosted by TWSE and Goldman
   Sachs from 4/6/2022 to 4/7/2022.
(4)2022 Taiwan Corporate Day hosted by Masterlink Securities on 4/12/2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
