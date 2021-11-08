Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues of NT$28.01 Billion, Marking the Highest for October in Seven Years and Up 9.8% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (November 8, 2021) Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for October at NT$28.01 billion, marking the highest in seven years for the same period and up 9.8% year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenues for year-to-October reached NT$260.48 billion, up 18.4% YoY.

Business highlights for October include:

YoY revenue for the gaming line [1] grew by 20.2%

YoY revenue for desktop PCs grew by 54.5%

YoY revenue for notebook PCs grew by 4.8%

YoY revenue for monitors grew by 4.7%

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues to show good momentum, and the six listed subsidiary companies have all reported their October business results.

Other highlights for October include:

YoY revenue for Highpoint Service Network grew by 48.5%

YoY revenue for Altos Computing grew by 155.8%

YoY revenue for MPS Energy grew by 611.9%

The non-PC related businesses have summed up to 17.1% share of the total Acer group revenues in October.

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

