Announcement of Acer e-Enabling Data Center Incorporated (eDC) acquiring the real property right-of-use assets

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): The data center building located in Longtan Dist., Taoyuan City, Taiwan 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction volume: 7,000 ping Ten-yearly total rent price: NT$312,000 thousands(excluding tax) Total amount of right-of-use assets: NT$296,496 thousands 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Counterpart: Acer Asset Management Incorporated(AAM) 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Reason for choosing the related party: Effectively assets utilize. The identity of the previous owner: NA 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: NA 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition): NA 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Leasing period: 2021/11/02~2031/11/01 Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations: with the priority right to rent the premises when the leasing expires. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Authorized and resolved by chairman of Acer Inc. and board of directors of eDC according to relevant rules within specific transaction amount. The price of transaction is referred to the opinion of appraiser firm. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: Hauwa International Appraisers Joint Firm Monthly rent per ping: NT$350 ~ NT$460 (including tax) 11.Name of the professional appraiser: PAN, YUNG-MAN 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (100)TCG_NO.000174 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price: No 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: No 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA: NA 17.Name of the CPA firm: NA 18.Name of the CPA: NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA 20.Broker and broker's fee: None 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For the purpose of the operation of EDC 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution: According to the relevant rules, Chairman of Acer Inc. is authorized to decide it within specific transaction amount. 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party: Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies: NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations: NA 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: None