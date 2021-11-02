Log in
    2353   TW0002353000

ACER INCORPORATED

(2353)
Announcement of Acer e-Enabling Data Center Incorporated (eDC) acquiring the real property right-of-use assets

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ACER INCORPORATED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 17:00:52
Subject 
 Announcement of Acer e-Enabling Data Center
Incorporated (eDC) acquiring the real property
right-of-use assets
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
The data center building located in Longtan Dist., Taoyuan City, Taiwan
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/02
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume: 7,000 ping
Ten-yearly total rent price: NT$312,000 thousands(excluding tax)
Total amount of right-of-use assets: NT$296,496 thousands
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterpart: Acer Asset Management Incorporated(AAM)
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party: Effectively assets utilize.
The identity of the previous owner: NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):
NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Leasing period: 2021/11/02~2031/11/01
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations:
with the priority right to rent the premises when the leasing expires.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Authorized and resolved by chairman of Acer Inc. and board of directors of
eDC according to relevant rules within specific transaction amount. The
price of transaction is referred to the opinion of appraiser firm.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Hauwa International Appraisers Joint Firm
Monthly rent per ping: NT$350 ~ NT$460 (including tax)
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
PAN, YUNG-MAN
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(100)TCG_NO.000174
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:
No
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:
No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:
NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:
NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:
NA
18.Name of the CPA:
NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:
None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For the purpose of the operation of EDC
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:
Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:
According to the relevant rules, Chairman of Acer Inc.
is authorized to decide it within specific transaction amount.
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:
Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:
NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:
NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None

Disclaimer

Acer Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
