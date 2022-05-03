Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Acer Synergy Tech Corp.
  News
  Summary
    6751   TW0006751001

ACER SYNERGY TECH CORP.

(6751)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-26
38.50 TWD   +2.26%
04:48aACER SYNERGY TECH : (Supplementary 2022/05/03 Announcement)Announce about The Resolution of Board Meeting to Acquire Xuyi Per Shares
PU
06/08ACER SYNERGY TECH : Released Non-Compete Restrictions on Newly-Elected Directors and legal representatives
PU
06/08ACER SYNERGY TECH : To Announce the Company's Remuneration Committee Members Change
PU
Acer Synergy Tech : (Supplementary 2022/05/03 Announcement)Announce about The Resolution of Board Meeting to Acquire Xuyi Per Shares

07/28/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Acer Synergy Tech Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 16:35:54
Subject 
 (Supplementary 2022/05/03 Announcement)Announce about
The Resolution of Board Meeting to Acquire Xuyi Per Shares
Date of events 2022/05/03 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares,
 the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g., dividend yield, etc.):Xuyi Engineering Co., Ltd. per shares
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/03
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1)Quantity:2,000,000 shares
(2)Unit price:NT$45
(3)Total monetary amount of transaction:NT$90,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterparty is a natural person and
furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name
of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):
(1)Counterparty：natural person
(2)Relationship：Non-related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterparty and the
identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous
date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been an related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors'
 rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed
creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related
party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's
rights, currently being disposed of, over such related
party:NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and
 explained):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
these terms and covenants will be determined in the share purchase agreement
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on price,
and the decision-making unit:
Transaction decision method and decision-making unit:
The board of directors authorizes the chairman to perform within the quota.
Reference basis for price determination:
Independent professional to issue an opinion on the reasonable price.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities
acquired or disposed of:NT$45
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current
transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage,
 and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges),
 as of the present moment:
(1)Current cumulative volume: 2,000,000 shares
(2)Amount: NT$90,000,000
(3)Shareholding percentage:33.33%
(4)Status of any restriction of rights: None
13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current
 transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity
 of the parent company on the latest financial statements,
 and the operating capital on the latest financial statements,
 as of the present moment:
Ratio to the total assets:43.59%
Ratio to shareholders'equity of the parent company:40.96%
Amount of operating capital:243,813 thousand NTD
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Strategic investment
16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current
 transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:None
18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:2022/05/03
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/05/03
20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness
 regarding the current transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:
Chungsun Prime Certified Publice Accountants
22.Name of the CPA:Ming-Sheng Wang
23.License no.of the CPA:
Taipei Certified Public Accountant Association member No.3235
Taiwan Provincial CPA Association member No.3709
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Acer Synergy Tech Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
