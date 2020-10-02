Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/02 03:14:07 pm
2.845 USD   -4.85%
02:39p
BU
09:09aACER THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Virtual BIO Investor Forum Digital
AQ
10/01ACER THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Virtual BIO Investor Forum Digital
AQ
ACER LONG TERM The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/02/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (“Acer” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACER) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,6 M 35,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart ACER THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Acer Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACER THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,00 $
Last Close Price 2,99 $
Spread / Highest target 234%
Spread / Average Target 234%
Spread / Lowest Target 234%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Schelling President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Aselage Chairman
Harry S. Palmin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Jay Robinson Vice President-Information Technology
John Klopp Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACER THERAPEUTICS INC.-25.44%36
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.55%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.92%71 240
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.31%59 786
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 321
BEIGENE, LTD.72.06%25 784
