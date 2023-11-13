Acer Therapeutics Inc.(OTCPK:ACER) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company's product pipeline includes OLPRUVA (sodium phenylbutyrate), ACER-801 (osanetant) and EDSIVO (celiprolol). OLPRUVA (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension is a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate powder, for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). Its ACER-801 (osanetant) is an investigational non-hormonal, neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) antagonist for the treatment of asomotor symptoms (VMS), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and prostate cancer. Its EDSIVO (celiprolol) is a selective adrenergic modulator for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation.