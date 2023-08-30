Relief Therapeutics Holding AG announced it has entered into a new exclusive definitive licensing agreement with Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Acer Therapeutics) for the development and commercialization of OLPRUVA? (sodium phenylbutyrate, ACER-001) for the treatment of certain urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and other potential indications. This agreement supersedes the March 2021 collaboration and license agreement between the companies, which has been cancelled as part of this new agreement.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Acer Therapeutics will retain development and commercialization rights for OLPRUVA? worldwide for the treatment of UCDs and any potential additional indications in the U.S. and other countries worldwide, excluding geographical Europe. Acer Therapeutics will provide Relief Therapeutics with a non-contingent $10 million upfront cash payment and an additional non-contingent $1.5 million cash payment on the one-year anniversary of the agreement.

Relief Therapeutics will also receive a 10% continuing royalty calculated on the net sales of OLPRUVA? in the Acer Therapeutics territory, and 20% of any value received by Acer Therapeutics from licensing or divestment transactions relating to OLPRUVA?, up to a cumulative amount of an additional $45 million. At the same time, Relief Therapeutics will retain development and commercialization rights for OLPRUVA?

in geographical Europe, which includes the European Union, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Vatican City, Norway, Iceland, Principality of Monaco, Andorra, Gibraltar, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and North Macedonia. Acer Therapeutics will receive from Relief Therapeutics a variable, continuing royalty up to a maximum of 10% of the net sales of OLPRUVA? and 20% of any value received by Relief Therapeutics from sublicensing transactions relating to OLPRUVA?

in geographical Europe, which going forward exclusively remains Relief Therapeutics' territories to develop and commercialize OLPRUVA?. In addition to the immediate cash influx strengthening Relief Therapeutics' capital position, the transition from a profit-based model to a revenue-based royalty stream model is expected to offer Relief Therapeutics earlier returns, reduce certain associated risks and increase predictability in its royalty income. This will also support Relief Therapeutics' ongoing operations, extending the cash runway and bolster investments in the Company's pipeline, including its efforts to seek approval to commercialize OLPRUVA?

in geographical Europe.