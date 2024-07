Acerinox S.A. is one of the world's largest producers and sellers of stainless steel. The group's activity is organized into three families of products: - smelted and milled steel: 1,869 Kt produced in 2023; - hot laminated steels: flat steel and long steel (139 Kt produced); - cold laminated flat steel: 1,225 Kt produced. At the end of 2023, the group had 13 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (7.1%), Europe (32.4%), Americas (47.1%), Asia (8%), Africa (5.1%) and other (0.3%).