July 24, 2024 at 03:12 am EDT

(Reuters) - Spanish steelmaker Acerinox said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit slumped 57% from the same period in 2023, dragged by a four-month-strike at its Spanish mill.

The group reported a quarterly net profit of 62 million euros ($67.25 million), compared with 142 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi and Javi West Larrañaga; editing by Milla Nissi)