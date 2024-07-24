ACERINOX S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for

the six-month period ending on June 30, 2024

(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy,

the Spanish-language version prevails.)

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

3

2.INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

5

3. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE

6

INCOME

4.INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN

7

EQUITY

5. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

9

NOTES

NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION

10

NOTE 2 - STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

10

NOTE 3 - ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

10

NOTE 4 - ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS

12

NOTA 5 - FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

12

NOTE 6 - SEASONAL OR CYCLICAL NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS

12

NOTE 7 - CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

12

NOTE 8 - SIGNIFICANT EVENTS TAKING PLACE IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS

13

NOTE 9 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS

15

NOTE 10 - PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY

16

NOTE 11 - RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS (LEASES)

21

NOTE 12 - INVENTORIES

22

NOTE 13 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

23

NOTE 14 - BANK BORROWINGS

24

NOTE 15 - DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

25

NOTE 16 - DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT AND DIVIDENDS

26

NOTE 17 - SHARE CAPITAL AND TREASURY SHARES

26

NOTE 18 - TAX MATTERS

27

NOTE 19 - LITIGATION

29

NOTE 20 - CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

29

NOTE 21 - SEGMENT REPORTING

29

NOTE 22 - AVERAGE HEADCOUNT

31

NOTE 23 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

31

NOTE 24 - EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

32

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

ASSETS

Note

Jun-30-24

Dec-31-23

Non-current assets

Goodwill

9

51,064

51,064

Other intangible assets

9

39,936

41,339

Property, plant and equipment

10

1,488,223

1,471,899

Investment property

10

9,545

9,668

Right-of-use assets

11

18,648

18,851

Investments accounted for using the equity method

390

390

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

13

385

381

Deferred tax assets

203,316

169,266

Other non-current financial assets

13.15

14,334

14,231

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,825,841

1,777,089

Current assets

Inventories

12

1,781,698

1,860,535

Trade and other receivables

13

580,297

626,273

Other current financial assets

13.15

31,610

27,683

Current income tax assets

9,114

13,506

Cash and cash equivalents

2,175,271

1,793,683

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

4,577,990

4,321,680

TOTAL ASSETS

6,403,831

6,098,769

.

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

Note

LIABILITIES

Jun-30-24

Dec-31-23

Equity

Subscribed capital

17

62,334

62,334

Issue premium

268

268

Reserves

2,281,210

2,199,849

Profit/(loss) for the year

114,485

228,128

Interim dividend

-77,261

Translation differences

65,161

-7,990

Other equity instruments

23

5,867

4,157

Shares of the parent

17

-1,056

-1,055

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT

2,528,269

2,408,430

COMPANY

Non-controlling interests

53,152

54,696

TOTAL EQUITY

2,581,421

2,463,126

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income

45,911

36,347

Bank borrowings

13.14

1,355,559

1,291,156

Long-term provisions

175,626

179,994

Deferred tax liabilities

191,201

205,901

Other non-current financial liabilities

13.15

17,245

19,799

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,785,542

1,733,197

Current liabilities

Issuance of debentures and other marketable securities

13

78,504

76,584

Bank borrowings

13.14

932,622

767,147

Trade and other payables

13

900,733

951,118

Current income tax liabilities

34,493

12,601

Other current financial liabilities

13.15

90,516

94,996

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,036,868

1,902,446

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,403,831

6,098,769

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

2. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)

Note

Jun-30-24

Jun-30-23

Revenue

21

2,780,876

3,521,947

Other operating income

21

5,606

55,827

Work performed by the Group on non-current assets

21

691

6,240

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

-124,074

140,597

Supplies

-1,708,816

-2,463,431

Staff costs

-310,422

-319,312

Depreciation and amortization charge

9,10,11

-81,543

-84,539

Other operating expenses

-407,151

-479,189

OPERATING INCOME

155,167

378,140

Finance income

48,660

38,398

Finance costs

-52,775

-47,565

Exchange differences

-3,912

-3,989

Revaluation of financial instruments at fair value

7,536

5,683

PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES

154,676

370,667

Income tax

-43,832

-94,356

Other taxes

18

-198

-123

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

110,646

276,188

Attributable to:

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

-3,839

-1,492

NET PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP

114,485

277,680

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share (in euros)

0.46

1.11

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

3. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)

Jun-30-24

Jun-30-23

A) RESULTS OF THE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

110,646

276,188

B) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - ITEMS NOT RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

4,268

-965

  1. Arising from valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
  2. Arising from actuarial gains and losses and other adjustments
  3. Tax effect
  1. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - ITEMS THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

6,343

-1,434

-2,075

469

78,900

-89,958

1. Arising from cash flow hedges

- Valuation gains / (losses)

4,880

8,693

- Amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss

408

-30,206

2.

Translation differences

- Valuation gains / (losses)

75,414

-75,286

- Amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss

3.

Tax effect

-1,802

6,841

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

193,814

185,265

a) Attributed to the parent company

195,390

195,432

b) Attributed to non-controlling interests

-1,576

-10,167

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

4. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

The changes in the reported period were as follows:

(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Non-

TOTAL

Reserves

controlling

Subscribe

Issue

(including

Other equity

Translation

Valuation

Interim

Treasury

TOTAL

EQUITY

interests

d capital

premium

profit or loss

instruments

differences

adjustments

dividend

shares

for the period)

Total equity at December 31, 2023

62,334

268

2,390,631

4,157

-7,990

37,346

-77,261

-1,055

2,408,430

54,696

2,463,126

Year-to-date profit (loss) at June 2024

114,485

114,485

-3,839

110,646

Cash flow hedges (net of tax)

3,486

3,486

3,486

Actuarial valuation of employee benefit obligations (net of

4,268

4,268

4,268

tax)

Translation differences

73,151

73,151

2,263

75,414

Net profit (loss) recognized directly in equity

73,151

7,754

80,905

2,263

83,168

Total comprehensive income

114,485

73,151

7,754

195,390

-1,576

193,814

Dividends paid

-154,522

77,261

-77,261

-77,261

Transactions with shareholders

-154,522

77,261

-77,261

-77,261

Acquisition of treasury shares

0

0

Long-term incentive plan for senior managers

1,710

1,710

32

1,742

Other changes

Total equity at June 30, 2024

1

-1

0

0

62,334

268

2,350,595

5,867

65,161

45,100

0

-1,056

2,528,269

53,152

2,581,421

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

The changes in the same interim period of the previous year were as follows:

(Amounts in thousands of euros)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Non-

TOTAL

Reserves

controlling

Subscribe

Issue

(including

Other equity

Translation

Valuation

Interim

Treasury

TOTAL

EQUITY

interests

d capital

premium

profit or loss

instruments

differences

adjustments

dividend

shares

for the period)

Total equity at December 31, 2022

64,931

268

2,402,587

3,695

93,923

74,220

-74,799

-90,728

2,474,097

73,596

2,547,693

Year-to-date profit (loss) at June 2023

277,680

277,680

-1,492

276,188

Cash flow hedges (net of tax)

-14,672

-14,672

-14,672

Measurement of equity instruments (net of tax)

0

0

Actuarial valuation of employee benefit obligations (net of

-965

-965

-965

tax)

Translation differences

-66,611

-66,611

-8,675

-75,286

Net profit (loss) recognized directly in equity

-66,611

-15,637

-82,248

-8,675

-90,923

Total comprehensive income

277,680

-66,611

-15,637

195,432

-10,167

185,265

Dividends paid

-149,564

74,799

-74,765

-74,765

Transactions with shareholders

-149,564

74,799

-74,765

-74,765

Acquisition of treasury shares

-2,085

-2,085

-2,085

Long-term incentive plan for senior managers

701

701

15

716

Other changes

Total equity at June 30, 2023

14

-4

10

10

64,931

268

2,530,717

4,396

27,312

58,579

-92,813

2,593,390

63,444

2,656,834

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

5. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Jun-30-24

Jun-30-23

Profit (loss) before tax

154,676

370,667

Adjustments to the result:

Depreciation of fixed assets

81,543

84,539

Impairment losses

-27,678

-1,095

Changes in provisions

5,968

2,815

Allocation of subsidies

-1,474

-4,147

Gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets

97

1,635

Gain (loss) on disposal of financial instruments

196

0

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

-3,463

-7,807

Finance income

-48,660

-38,398

Finance costs

52,579

47,565

Other income and expenses

4,675

-3,376

Variations in working capital:

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

56,830

-184,794

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

134,857

-137,615

Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables

-73,165

-53,963

Other cash flows from operating activities

Interest payments

-46,605

-39,111

Interest receivables

48,056

38,193

Income tax paid

-72,972

-151,924

NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

265,460

-76,816

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-77,084

-95,921

Acquisition of intangible fixed assets

-1,181

-976

Acquisition of other financial assets

-234

-213

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

84

186

Proceeds from disposal of other financial assets

364

0

Dividends received

455

0

NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-77,596

-96,924

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of treasury shares

0

-2,085

Income from borrowings

447,089

479,816

Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities

-229,998

-202,248

Dividends paid

-77,261

-74,799

NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

139,830

200,684

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

327,694

26,944

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

1,793,683

1,548,040

Effect of changes in exchange rates

53,894

-31,095

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT YEAR-END

2,175,271

1,543,889

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION

Acerinox, S.A. ("the Company") was incorporated as a Corporation (Sociedad Anónima in Spanish) for an indefinite period of time on September 30, 1970. Its registered office is located at Calle Santiago de Compostela, 100, Madrid, Spain.

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the Company and all its subsidiaries.

The latest approved financial statements, which correspond to 2023, are publicly available upon request at the Company's head office, on the Group's website www.acerinox.com and on the website of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024.

NOTE 2 - STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all the information required for complete financial statements and should be read and interpreted in conjunction with the Group's published annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

NOTE 3 - ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Acerinox Group were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and related interpretations (IFRIC) adopted by the European Union ("EU- IFRS") and with the other provisions of the applicable regulatory financial reporting framework. The 2023 annual consolidated financial statements detail all the accounting standards applied by the Group.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2024 were prepared using the same accounting principles (EU-IFRS) as were used for 2023, except for the standards and amendments adopted by the European Union and mandatory from January 1, 2024 onwards, which were the following:

  • IFRS 16 (Amendment) - "Lease liability on sale and leaseback": this amendment explains how a company should account for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. As no such transaction has taken place, there has been no impact on the Group's financial statements.
  • IAS 1 (Amendment) - "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current": this amendment clarifies that liabilities are classified as current or non-current on the basis of the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period and not on the basis of the entity's expectations or events after the reporting period. It also clarifies the concept of "settlement" a liability under the standard. Additionally, the amendment aims to improve the information provided when the right to defer payment of a liability is subject to compliance with conditions ("covenants") within twelve months of the reporting period. While the initial effective date of these amendments was January 1, 2022, this has been postponed to January 2024, although early adoption is permitted. No impacts have arisen in connection with the application of this standard as the classification within the Group between current and non- current is based on existing contractual rights.
  • IAS 7 (Amendment) and IFRS 7 (Amendment) - "Supplier finance arrangements (reverse factoring)": these amendments aim to improve disclosures on supplier financing arrangements (reverse factoring) and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The Group shall include the required and applicable disclosures in its annual financial statements.

