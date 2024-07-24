(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy,

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - ITEMS THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

Arising from valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

The changes in the reported period were as follows:

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

The changes in the same interim period of the previous year were as follows:

Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Changes in fair value of financial instruments

Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION

Acerinox, S.A. ("the Company") was incorporated as a Corporation (Sociedad Anónima in Spanish) for an indefinite period of time on September 30, 1970. Its registered office is located at Calle Santiago de Compostela, 100, Madrid, Spain.

The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the Company and all its subsidiaries.

The latest approved financial statements, which correspond to 2023, are publicly available upon request at the Company's head office, on the Group's website www.acerinox.com and on the website of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024.

NOTE 2 - STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all the information required for complete financial statements and should be read and interpreted in conjunction with the Group's published annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

NOTE 3 - ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Acerinox Group were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and related interpretations (IFRIC) adopted by the European Union ("EU- IFRS") and with the other provisions of the applicable regulatory financial reporting framework. The 2023 annual consolidated financial statements detail all the accounting standards applied by the Group.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2024 were prepared using the same accounting principles (EU-IFRS) as were used for 2023, except for the standards and amendments adopted by the European Union and mandatory from January 1, 2024 onwards, which were the following:

IFRS 16 (Amendment) - "Lease liability on sale and leaseback": this amendment explains how a company should account for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. As no such transaction has taken place, there has been no impact on the Group's financial statements.

IAS 1 (Amendment) - "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current": this amendment clarifies that liabilities are classified as current or non-current on the basis of the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period and not on the basis of the entity's expectations or events after the reporting period. It also clarifies the concept of "settlement" a liability under the standard. Additionally, the amendment aims to improve the information provided when the right to defer payment of a liability is subject to compliance with conditions ("covenants") within twelve months of the reporting period. While the initial effective date of these amendments was January 1, 2022, this has been postponed to January 2024, although early adoption is permitted. No impacts have arisen in connection with the application of this standard as the classification within the Group between current and non- current is based on existing contractual rights.

Non-current": this amendment clarifies that liabilities are classified as current or non-current on the basis of the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period and not on the basis of the entity's expectations or events after the reporting period. It also clarifies the concept of "settlement" a liability under the standard. Additionally, the amendment aims to improve the information provided when the right to defer payment of a liability is subject to compliance with conditions ("covenants") within twelve months of the reporting period. While the initial effective date of these amendments was January 1, 2022, this has been postponed to January 2024, although early adoption is permitted. No impacts have arisen in connection with the application of this standard as the classification within the Group between current and non- current is based on existing contractual rights. IAS 7 (Amendment) and IFRS 7 (Amendment) - "Supplier finance arrangements (reverse factoring)": these amendments aim to improve disclosures on supplier financing arrangements (reverse factoring) and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The Group shall include the required and applicable disclosures in its annual financial statements.

Page 10 of 32