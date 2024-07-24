ACERINOX S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for
the six-month period ending on June 30, 2024
(Free translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy,
the Spanish-language version prevails.)
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2.INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
3. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE
NOTES
NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION
10
NOTE 2 - STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
10
NOTE 3 - ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES
10
NOTE 4 - ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS
12
NOTA 5 - FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
12
NOTE 6 - SEASONAL OR CYCLICAL NATURE OF TRANSACTIONS
12
NOTE 7 - CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
12
NOTE 8 - SIGNIFICANT EVENTS TAKING PLACE IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS
13
NOTE 9 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS
15
NOTE 10 - PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY
16
NOTE 11 - RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS (LEASES)
21
NOTE 12 - INVENTORIES
22
NOTE 13 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
23
NOTE 14 - BANK BORROWINGS
24
NOTE 15 - DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
25
NOTE 16 - DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT AND DIVIDENDS
26
NOTE 17 - SHARE CAPITAL AND TREASURY SHARES
26
NOTE 18 - TAX MATTERS
27
NOTE 19 - LITIGATION
29
NOTE 20 - CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
29
NOTE 21 - SEGMENT REPORTING
29
NOTE 22 - AVERAGE HEADCOUNT
31
NOTE 23 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
31
NOTE 24 - EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
32
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
ASSETS
Note
Jun-30-24
Dec-31-23
Non-current assets
Goodwill
9
51,064
51,064
Other intangible assets
9
39,936
41,339
Property, plant and equipment
10
1,488,223
1,471,899
Investment property
10
9,545
9,668
Right-of-use assets
11
18,648
18,851
Investments accounted for using the equity method
390
390
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
13
385
381
Deferred tax assets
203,316
169,266
Other non-current financial assets
13.15
14,334
14,231
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
1,825,841
1,777,089
Current assets
Inventories
12
1,781,698
1,860,535
Trade and other receivables
13
580,297
626,273
Other current financial assets
13.15
31,610
27,683
Current income tax assets
9,114
13,506
Cash and cash equivalents
2,175,271
1,793,683
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
4,577,990
4,321,680
TOTAL ASSETS
6,403,831
6,098,769
.
Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
Note
LIABILITIES
Jun-30-24
Dec-31-23
Equity
Subscribed capital
17
62,334
62,334
Issue premium
268
268
Reserves
2,281,210
2,199,849
Profit/(loss) for the year
114,485
228,128
Interim dividend
-77,261
Translation differences
65,161
-7,990
Other equity instruments
23
5,867
4,157
Shares of the parent
17
-1,056
-1,055
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT
2,528,269
2,408,430
COMPANY
Non-controlling interests
53,152
54,696
TOTAL EQUITY
2,581,421
2,463,126
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income
45,911
36,347
Bank borrowings
13.14
1,355,559
1,291,156
Long-term provisions
175,626
179,994
Deferred tax liabilities
191,201
205,901
Other non-current financial liabilities
13.15
17,245
19,799
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,785,542
1,733,197
Current liabilities
Issuance of debentures and other marketable securities
13
78,504
76,584
Bank borrowings
13.14
932,622
767,147
Trade and other payables
13
900,733
951,118
Current income tax liabilities
34,493
12,601
Other current financial liabilities
13.15
90,516
94,996
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,036,868
1,902,446
TOTAL LIABILITIES
6,403,831
6,098,769
Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
2. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)
Note
Jun-30-24
Jun-30-23
Revenue
21
2,780,876
3,521,947
Other operating income
21
5,606
55,827
Work performed by the Group on non-current assets
21
691
6,240
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
-124,074
140,597
Supplies
-1,708,816
-2,463,431
Staff costs
-310,422
-319,312
Depreciation and amortization charge
9,10,11
-81,543
-84,539
Other operating expenses
-407,151
-479,189
OPERATING INCOME
155,167
378,140
Finance income
48,660
38,398
Finance costs
-52,775
-47,565
Exchange differences
-3,912
-3,989
Revaluation of financial instruments at fair value
7,536
5,683
PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES
154,676
370,667
Income tax
-43,832
-94,356
Other taxes
18
-198
-123
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
110,646
276,188
Attributable to:
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
-3,839
-1,492
NET PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP
114,485
277,680
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share (in euros)
0.46
1.11
Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
3. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)
Jun-30-24
Jun-30-23
A) RESULTS OF THE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
110,646
276,188
B) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - ITEMS NOT RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
4,268
-965
- Arising from valuation of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
- Arising from actuarial gains and losses and other adjustments
- Tax effect
- OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - ITEMS THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
6,343
-1,434
-2,075
469
78,900
-89,958
1. Arising from cash flow hedges
- Valuation gains / (losses)
4,880
8,693
- Amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss
408
-30,206
2.
Translation differences
- Valuation gains / (losses)
75,414
-75,286
- Amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss
3.
Tax effect
-1,802
6,841
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
193,814
185,265
a) Attributed to the parent company
195,390
195,432
b) Attributed to non-controlling interests
-1,576
-10,167
Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
4. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
The changes in the reported period were as follows:
(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company
Non-
TOTAL
Reserves
controlling
Subscribe
Issue
(including
Other equity
Translation
Valuation
Interim
Treasury
TOTAL
EQUITY
interests
d capital
premium
profit or loss
instruments
differences
adjustments
dividend
shares
for the period)
Total equity at December 31, 2023
62,334
268
2,390,631
4,157
-7,990
37,346
-77,261
-1,055
2,408,430
54,696
2,463,126
Year-to-date profit (loss) at June 2024
114,485
114,485
-3,839
110,646
Cash flow hedges (net of tax)
3,486
3,486
3,486
Actuarial valuation of employee benefit obligations (net of
4,268
4,268
4,268
tax)
Translation differences
73,151
73,151
2,263
75,414
Net profit (loss) recognized directly in equity
73,151
7,754
80,905
2,263
83,168
Total comprehensive income
114,485
73,151
7,754
195,390
-1,576
193,814
Dividends paid
-154,522
77,261
-77,261
-77,261
Transactions with shareholders
-154,522
77,261
-77,261
-77,261
Acquisition of treasury shares
0
0
Long-term incentive plan for senior managers
1,710
1,710
32
1,742
Other changes
Total equity at June 30, 2024
1
-1
0
0
62,334
268
2,350,595
5,867
65,161
45,100
0
-1,056
2,528,269
53,152
2,581,421
Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
The changes in the same interim period of the previous year were as follows:
(Amounts in thousands of euros)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company
Non-
TOTAL
Reserves
controlling
Subscribe
Issue
(including
Other equity
Translation
Valuation
Interim
Treasury
TOTAL
EQUITY
interests
d capital
premium
profit or loss
instruments
differences
adjustments
dividend
shares
for the period)
Total equity at December 31, 2022
64,931
268
2,402,587
3,695
93,923
74,220
-74,799
-90,728
2,474,097
73,596
2,547,693
Year-to-date profit (loss) at June 2023
277,680
277,680
-1,492
276,188
Cash flow hedges (net of tax)
-14,672
-14,672
-14,672
Measurement of equity instruments (net of tax)
0
0
Actuarial valuation of employee benefit obligations (net of
-965
-965
-965
tax)
Translation differences
-66,611
-66,611
-8,675
-75,286
Net profit (loss) recognized directly in equity
-66,611
-15,637
-82,248
-8,675
-90,923
Total comprehensive income
277,680
-66,611
-15,637
195,432
-10,167
185,265
Dividends paid
-149,564
74,799
-74,765
-74,765
Transactions with shareholders
-149,564
74,799
-74,765
-74,765
Acquisition of treasury shares
-2,085
-2,085
-2,085
Long-term incentive plan for senior managers
701
701
15
716
Other changes
Total equity at June 30, 2023
14
-4
10
10
64,931
268
2,530,717
4,396
27,312
58,579
-92,813
2,593,390
63,444
2,656,834
Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
5. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
(Figures in thousands of euros at June 30, 2024 and 2023)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Jun-30-24
Jun-30-23
Profit (loss) before tax
154,676
370,667
Adjustments to the result:
Depreciation of fixed assets
81,543
84,539
Impairment losses
-27,678
-1,095
Changes in provisions
5,968
2,815
Allocation of subsidies
-1,474
-4,147
Gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets
97
1,635
Gain (loss) on disposal of financial instruments
196
0
Changes in fair value of financial instruments
-3,463
-7,807
Finance income
-48,660
-38,398
Finance costs
52,579
47,565
Other income and expenses
4,675
-3,376
Variations in working capital:
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
56,830
-184,794
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
134,857
-137,615
Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables
-73,165
-53,963
Other cash flows from operating activities
Interest payments
-46,605
-39,111
Interest receivables
48,056
38,193
Income tax paid
-72,972
-151,924
NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
265,460
-76,816
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-77,084
-95,921
Acquisition of intangible fixed assets
-1,181
-976
Acquisition of other financial assets
-234
-213
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
84
186
Proceeds from disposal of other financial assets
364
0
Dividends received
455
0
NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-77,596
-96,924
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of treasury shares
0
-2,085
Income from borrowings
447,089
479,816
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities
-229,998
-202,248
Dividends paid
-77,261
-74,799
NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
139,830
200,684
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
327,694
26,944
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
1,793,683
1,548,040
Effect of changes in exchange rates
53,894
-31,095
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT YEAR-END
2,175,271
1,543,889
Notes 1 to 24 are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Acerinox Group Interim Financial Statements
NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION
Acerinox, S.A. ("the Company") was incorporated as a Corporation (Sociedad Anónima in Spanish) for an indefinite period of time on September 30, 1970. Its registered office is located at Calle Santiago de Compostela, 100, Madrid, Spain.
The accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the Company and all its subsidiaries.
The latest approved financial statements, which correspond to 2023, are publicly available upon request at the Company's head office, on the Group's website www.acerinox.com and on the website of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on July 23, 2024.
NOTE 2 - STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all the information required for complete financial statements and should be read and interpreted in conjunction with the Group's published annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
NOTE 3 - ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Acerinox Group were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and related interpretations (IFRIC) adopted by the European Union ("EU- IFRS") and with the other provisions of the applicable regulatory financial reporting framework. The 2023 annual consolidated financial statements detail all the accounting standards applied by the Group.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2024 were prepared using the same accounting principles (EU-IFRS) as were used for 2023, except for the standards and amendments adopted by the European Union and mandatory from January 1, 2024 onwards, which were the following:
- IFRS 16 (Amendment) - "Lease liability on sale and leaseback": this amendment explains how a company should account for a sale and leaseback after the date of the transaction. As no such transaction has taken place, there has been no impact on the Group's financial statements.
- IAS 1 (Amendment) - "Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current": this amendment clarifies that liabilities are classified as current or non-current on the basis of the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period and not on the basis of the entity's expectations or events after the reporting period. It also clarifies the concept of "settlement" a liability under the standard. Additionally, the amendment aims to improve the information provided when the right to defer payment of a liability is subject to compliance with conditions ("covenants") within twelve months of the reporting period. While the initial effective date of these amendments was January 1, 2022, this has been postponed to January 2024, although early adoption is permitted. No impacts have arisen in connection with the application of this standard as the classification within the Group between current and non- current is based on existing contractual rights.
- IAS 7 (Amendment) and IFRS 7 (Amendment) - "Supplier finance arrangements (reverse factoring)": these amendments aim to improve disclosures on supplier financing arrangements (reverse factoring) and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The Group shall include the required and applicable disclosures in its annual financial statements.
