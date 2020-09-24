Acerinox S A : More than 10,000m2 of stainless steel manufactured at NAS to clad the National Museum of the United States Army

North American Stainless, the Acerinox Group's stainless steel plant in the US, has supplied the material for the construction of more than 10,000 square metres of panels that have been used to clad the building complex of the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, on the outskirts of Washington D.C.

The museum, which will open soon to the public, stands out for its clean and futuristic design thanks in part to the stainless steel cladding made from NAS T316L sheets. The museum has been designed by the renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merri, and will be considered one of the Army's National Landmarks.

The stainless steel manufactured by NAS was treated with an additional satin polish to reduce reflectance. NAS supplied the material in 3 millimetre thick coil form, which, for its installation, was cut into panels of 1 metre wide and 6 metres long.

The decision to manufacture the panels in Stainless Steel T316L was the result of needing to meet strict requirements related to corrosion resistance, and for its excellent thermal stability and state-of-the-art aspect.

The high recycled content of the material from NAS has contributed to the project receiving the LEED Silver Green Building Certification, highlighting the project's commitment to the environment and meeting the architects' goal, which was 'to reduce the overall carbon impact of the new museum while creating a high performance building', as stated by Colin Koop, partner of Skidmore, Owings & Merril.

Even though construction of the complex has only recently been completed, the project has already received recognition from the prestigious magazine 'Metal Architecture Magazine' for the best project in its category.

The building complex, which includes galleries, retail space, theatre, and Veterans halls, will host exhibitions highlighting the 244 years of history of the US army. In addition, the museum will offer educational experiences illustrating the various facets of today's Army, including the defence of the nation, humanitarian missions and technological advances.