Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Acerinox S.A.    ACX   ES0132105018

ACERINOX S.A.

(ACX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acerinox S A : More than 10,000m2 of stainless steel manufactured at NAS to clad the National Museum of the United States Army

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

North American Stainless, the Acerinox Group's stainless steel plant in the US, has supplied the material for the construction of more than 10,000 square metres of panels that have been used to clad the building complex of the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, on the outskirts of Washington D.C.

The museum, which will open soon to the public, stands out for its clean and futuristic design thanks in part to the stainless steel cladding made from NAS T316L sheets. The museum has been designed by the renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merri, and will be considered one of the Army's National Landmarks.

The stainless steel manufactured by NAS was treated with an additional satin polish to reduce reflectance. NAS supplied the material in 3 millimetre thick coil form, which, for its installation, was cut into panels of 1 metre wide and 6 metres long.

The decision to manufacture the panels in Stainless Steel T316L was the result of needing to meet strict requirements related to corrosion resistance, and for its excellent thermal stability and state-of-the-art aspect.

The high recycled content of the material from NAS has contributed to the project receiving the LEED Silver Green Building Certification, highlighting the project's commitment to the environment and meeting the architects' goal, which was 'to reduce the overall carbon impact of the new museum while creating a high performance building', as stated by Colin Koop, partner of Skidmore, Owings & Merril.

Even though construction of the complex has only recently been completed, the project has already received recognition from the prestigious magazine 'Metal Architecture Magazine' for the best project in its category.

The building complex, which includes galleries, retail space, theatre, and Veterans halls, will host exhibitions highlighting the 244 years of history of the US army. In addition, the museum will offer educational experiences illustrating the various facets of today's Army, including the defence of the nation, humanitarian missions and technological advances.

Disclaimer

Acerinox SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 16:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACERINOX S.A.
12:15pACERINOX S A : More than 10,000m2 of stainless steel manufactured at NAS to clad..
PU
09/16ACERINOX S A : The Board of Directors will propose shareholder remuneration of E..
PU
08/14ACERINOX S.A. : Half-year report
CO
07/29ACERINOX : the reduction of costs and the integration of VDM mitigate the econom..
PU
07/24ACERINOX S A : Donations from Acerinox Europa against the effects of Covid-19 in..
PU
07/22ACERINOX S A : BBVA and Acerinox finalize the first sustainable loan in the stee..
AQ
07/22ACERINOX S A : and BBVA sign the first loan in the steel industry linked to sust..
PU
07/02ACERINOX S A : the first steel company certified by AENOR for its protocols agai..
PU
06/18ACERINOX S A : expresses its solidarity with EUR 200,000 in donations for Campo ..
PU
06/17BERNARDO VELÁZQUEZ : “A powerful industry is vital for the country's prosp..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 507 M 5 245 M 5 245 M
Net income 2020 48,9 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net Debt 2020 800 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 6,95%
Capitalization 1 858 M 2 171 M 2 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 504
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart ACERINOX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acerinox S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACERINOX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,85 €
Last Close Price 6,87 €
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Velázquez Herreros Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Miranda Robredo Independent Chairman
Miguel Ferrandis Torres Director-Finance
Braulio Medel Cámara Independent Director
Santos Martínez-Conde Gutiérrez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACERINOX S.A.-31.61%2 171
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.89%16 353
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.25.07%12 504
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-14.02%10 862
JSW STEEL LIMITED-0.69%8 753
EVRAZ PLC-19.11%6 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group