Acerinox S A : The Board of Directors will propose shareholder remuneration of EUR 0.50 per share in cash to the General Shareholders' Meeting

Today, Acerinox published the notice of call to the General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on 22 October, which includes the Board of Directors' proposal for a dividend payment of EUR 0.50 per share, with the first payment of EUR 0.40 being made on 2 December 2020, and the second payment of EUR 0.10, through a share premium refund, being made on 3 December 2020.

Now that there is greater visibility of the situation arising from Covid-19, 'Acerinox remains confident in the business' progress and will propose the shareholder remuneration included in the distribution of profits in February, as published in the proposed agreements for the General Shareholders' Meeting, which was to be held in April, but was postponed for reasons of prudence', assures Rafael Miranda, Chairman of Acerinox.

Once again, Acerinox has proposed to match the previous year's shareholder remuneration, maintaining its commitment to its shareholders. If approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting, the amount allocated to shareholder remuneration would total EUR 135 million.

Appointments in the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors will also propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting the appointment of Ms Leticia Iglesias Herraiz and Mr Francisco Javier García Sáez as Independent Directors.

Health and safety: a priority

As a result of the current circumstances arising from the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting will be held by electronic means in order to safeguard the health and safety of the Group's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

To this end, Acerinox will provide a space at its headquarters, as well as the technological infrastructure and communication networks necessary to ensure that the content is available.

Safeguarding the health and safety of its stakeholders is an essential commitment of the company; Acerinox has been recognised by organisations such as Aenor for the measures implemented for the safe performance of its activities during the pandemic.