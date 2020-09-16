Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Acerinox S.A.    ACX   ES0132105018

ACERINOX S.A.

(ACX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acerinox S A : The Board of Directors will propose shareholder remuneration of EUR 0.50 per share in cash to the General Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Today, Acerinox published the notice of call to the General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on 22 October, which includes the Board of Directors' proposal for a dividend payment of EUR 0.50 per share, with the first payment of EUR 0.40 being made on 2 December 2020, and the second payment of EUR 0.10, through a share premium refund, being made on 3 December 2020.

Now that there is greater visibility of the situation arising from Covid-19, 'Acerinox remains confident in the business' progress and will propose the shareholder remuneration included in the distribution of profits in February, as published in the proposed agreements for the General Shareholders' Meeting, which was to be held in April, but was postponed for reasons of prudence', assures Rafael Miranda, Chairman of Acerinox.

Once again, Acerinox has proposed to match the previous year's shareholder remuneration, maintaining its commitment to its shareholders. If approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting, the amount allocated to shareholder remuneration would total EUR 135 million.

Appointments in the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors will also propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting the appointment of Ms Leticia Iglesias Herraiz and Mr Francisco Javier García Sáez as Independent Directors.

Health and safety: a priority

As a result of the current circumstances arising from the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 General Shareholders' Meeting will be held by electronic means in order to safeguard the health and safety of the Group's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

To this end, Acerinox will provide a space at its headquarters, as well as the technological infrastructure and communication networks necessary to ensure that the content is available.

Safeguarding the health and safety of its stakeholders is an essential commitment of the company; Acerinox has been recognised by organisations such as Aenor for the measures implemented for the safe performance of its activities during the pandemic.

Disclaimer

Acerinox SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 16:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACERINOX S.A.
12:50pACERINOX S A : The Board of Directors will propose shareholder remuneration of E..
PU
08/14ACERINOX S.A. : Half-year report
CO
07/29ACERINOX : the reduction of costs and the integration of VDM mitigate the econom..
PU
07/24ACERINOX S A : Donations from Acerinox Europa against the effects of Covid-19 in..
PU
07/22ACERINOX S A : BBVA and Acerinox finalize the first sustainable loan in the stee..
AQ
07/22ACERINOX S A : and BBVA sign the first loan in the steel industry linked to sust..
PU
07/02ACERINOX S A : the first steel company certified by AENOR for its protocols agai..
PU
06/18ACERINOX S A : expresses its solidarity with EUR 200,000 in donations for Campo ..
PU
06/17BERNARDO VELÁZQUEZ : “A powerful industry is vital for the country's prosp..
PU
05/20ACERINOX S A : The world association of stainless steel manufacturers recognises..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 508 M 5 331 M 5 331 M
Net income 2020 48,9 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net Debt 2020 800 M 946 M 946 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 7,21%
Capitalization 1 846 M 2 187 M 2 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 504
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart ACERINOX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Acerinox S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACERINOX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 9,85 €
Last Close Price 6,83 €
Spread / Highest target 90,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Velázquez Herreros Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rafael Miranda Robredo Independent Chairman
Miguel Ferrandis Torres Director-Finance
Braulio Medel Cámara Independent Director
Santos Martínez-Conde Gutiérrez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACERINOX S.A.-32.05%2 187
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.72%16 453
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.30.26%13 076
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-12.34%11 050
JSW STEEL LIMITED7.26%9 452
EVRAZ PLC-17.55%6 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group