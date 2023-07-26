Profit after tax and non-controlling interests between January and June amounted to EUR 278 million, a significant improvement compared to the second half of 2022. Acerinox achieved good results in the first half of the year in the current complex environment and targets a new profitability threshold, as reported by the CEO, Bernardo Velázquez.

The Acerinox Group's results in the first half of 2023 show a clear improvement over the second half of 2022. As anticipated in the last results publication, the improvement is also reflected in the comparison of the first two quarters of 2023, with those of the second quarter being slightly higher than those of the first quarter.

EBITDA in the first half of the year totaled EUR 462 million, 39% higher than the previous half-year (51% lower than the same period in 2022, when the Group achieved the best results in its history). Revenue, on the other hand, decreased by 9% when comparing these same two periods, closing at EUR 3,522 million.

In the first half, profit after tax and non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 278 million, a significant improvement compared to the second half of the previous year.

As stated by the CEO, Bernardo Velázquez, "Acerinox achieved good results in the first half of the year in the current complex environment and establishes a new profitability threshold."

These results show "the success of the strategic choices made in recent years and the efficiency improvements achieved over the last decade. Thus, Acerinox is managing to flatten the cyclicality of its sector and achieve good results even in the weak moments of the cycle."

Velázquez refers to, first of all, "business diversification thanks to the High-Performance Alloys Division (VDM Metals)," and how, especially in the stainless steel sector, "the Group strategically benefits from its geographical diversification, enabling optimal operations based on market conditions," and, second, to a "global production and distribution network which will allow us to stay close to suppliers and customers, support the regionalization process and improve supply chains."