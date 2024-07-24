Acerinox Group's results have improved in the second quarter compared to the first quarter thanks to the increase in margins in North American Stainless and the strength of the high-performance alloys division. On the other hand, they are penalized by the effects of the strike at Acerinox Europa. The Group's net financial debt was EUR 191 million, 44% lower than at December 31, 2023, due to good cash generation.

First Half

The first half of the year was characterized by solid EBITDA and good cash generation, despite the aforementioned strike at Acerinox Europa.

EBITDA amounted to EUR 236 million. The impact of the strike on Acerinox Europa's EBITDA was of EUR -43 million.

Operating cash flow for the first half of the year was EUR 266 million, due to the reduction in operating working capital, EUR 84 million. A payment for investment of EUR 78 million was made, and shareholders were remunerated with EUR 77 million. All in all, the Group's net financial debt, EUR 191 million, was 44% lower than at December 31, 2023.

Bernardo Velázquez, Chief Executive Officer of the Acerinox Group, stated that: "The strength of our North American subsidiary, North American Stainless (NAS) and the high-performance alloys division has enabled the Group to improve second-quarter EBITDA over the previous quarter, despite the challenging market conditions of the stainless-steel sector and the nearly five-month strike at Acerinox Europa".

Velázquez also said that: "Our position in the American and high-performance alloys markets, and the gradual recovery in Acerinox Europa, allow us to expect an EBITDA in the third quarter similar to that of the second quarter".

Second quarter

EBITDA, at EUR 125 million, was 13% higher than in Q1 (47% lower than in Q2 2023). The sales margin rose to 10% (from 7% in Q1).

At EUR 92 million, the stainless-steel division's EBITDA was 15% higher than in Q1. The impact on Acerinox Europa's EBITDA due to the strike was EUR -28 million across the second quarter.

The results of the high-performance alloys division remain good. EBITDA totaled EUR 34 million, 9% higher than in Q1, and the margin rose to 11% (compared to 8% in Q1)

The Group's profit after tax and non-controlling interests totaled EUR 62 million, 17% higher than in Q1 (57% lower than in Q2 2023).

Operating cash flow for Q2 was EUR 77 million. Over the quarter, operating working capital decreased by EUR 21 million. Tax payments totaled EUR 72 million.

As of June 30, 2024, the net financial debt, EUR 191 million, fell by EUR 43 million compared with March 31, 2024.