The global leader in the manufacture of stainless steel and high-performance alloys joins Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia, Técnicas Reunidas, Telefónica, Microsoft, Airbus, Ferrovial, and Inditex to drive the data economy and artificial intelligence within Spanish industry.

Acerinox, a Spanish company and global leader in the manufacture of stainless steel and high-performance alloys, has joined the Association for the Advancement of the Data Economy and Artificial Intelligence in Spanish Industry (IndesIA) in its efforts to modernize and digitize Spanish companies.

With its membership, Acerinox joins large companies from other sectors, including Repsol, Gestamp, Navantia, Técnicas Reunidas, Telefónica, Microsoft, Airbus, Ferrovial, and Inditex as a promoting member of IndesIA, alongside the more than thirty companies, large organizations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that already form part of the association. IndesIA is also supported by the Basque Artificial Intelligence Center (BAIC) and Accenture as collaborating entities.

Thanks to this alliance, Acerinox will form an active part of the IndesIA ecosystem, which will result in enrichment for the company's teams; learning and benchmarking arising from the different working groups for product and project development; and participation in various ongoing initiatives, with the company contributing its expertise in these areas.

Likewise, Acerinox's membership as a promoting member means IndesIA will benefit from the participation of another large Spanish company that will work as a driving force to help the companies in its value chain, especially SMEs, become more competitive through the application of data and AI.

By joining IndesIA, Acerinox once again demonstrates its interest in leading digitalization in industrial processes and promoting the use of data and artificial intelligence to improve and transition to new business models. It also shows the value the company places on applying technology to improve process optimization, energy efficiency, predictive maintenance, new product creation, and customer relations, among other areas.

Bernardo Velazquez, CEO of Acerinox, explains that "this alliance will help improve competitiveness through automation and optimization of industrial processes while offering us scalability in terms of data use and AI. Thanks to this technology, we will continue to advance in the identification of sustainable models for efficient resource use and in reinforcing the circular economy, an area in which we serve as a role model."

According to Valero Marín, president of IndesIA, "Being a member of IndesIA means forming part of a pioneering project in which we are joining efforts to modernize and transform our industry. If we encourage large companies, such as Acerinox, which has extensive experience in the use of data, to help make their management more efficient, we will be driving a shift toward a competitive economy at the different levels of our value chains that need it most."