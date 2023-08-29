Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.544667 million compared to net income of USD 0.39827 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.15 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.15 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.03 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was USD 1.49 million compared to net income of USD 0.953787 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.42 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.42 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.08 a year ago.